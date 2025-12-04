Stocks Waver on the Brink of Record as Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally that put the stock market within a striking distance of its all-time highs struggled to gain a whole lot of traction ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve decision. Bitcoin halted its rebound. Bonds fell.

While most shares in the S&P 500 rose, the gauge was little changed. Bets on a rate cut next week remained intact despite a slide in jobless claims — a noisy report that captured the Thanksgiving period. Meta Platforms Inc. jumped 4% as Bloomberg News reported executives are considering budget cuts for the metaverse group next year.

“The key question hanging over markets is whether a potential Federal Reserve rate cut next week can trigger a so-called Santa rally,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “For now, the S&P 500 forecast remains cautiously constructive, albeit with more hesitancy creeping in.”

Treasuries remained in a tight range, with two-year yields topping 3.5%. The dollar barely budged. The yen climbed as Bloomberg News reported that key members of the government wouldn’t try to stop the Bank of Japan if it decides to raise rates.

Applications for US unemployment benefits hit the lowest in more than three years, indicating employers are holding onto workers despite a wave of recent layoffs.

Separate data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed announced layoffs at companies fell last month, but were still the highest for any November in three years.

“Overall, the net takeaway from the data served to confirm the crosscurrents evident in the labor landscape,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets.

Corporate Highlights:

Meta Platforms Inc. risks a temporary European Union ban on the rollout of new policies over how its AI features in WhatsApp after being hit by the latest probe into Big Tech’s alleged dominance on the continent. Meta Platforms’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to meaningfully cut resources for building the so-called metaverse, an effort that he once framed as the future of the company and the reason for changing its name from Facebook Inc. Salesforce Inc. gave an outlook for revenue in the current period that topped analysts’ estimates, suggesting the software company is persuading customers to buy its AI tools. Snowflake Inc. gave an outlook for operating margin that fell short of analysts’ estimates, raising concerns among investors about the profitability of new AI-based tools. Dollar General Corp. raised its full-year outlook, highlighting value-focused retailers are winning over consumers hunting for deals. Kroger Co. lowered the top end of its full-year sales forecast, suggesting that competition is intensifying among food sellers for discerning consumers. Toronto-Dominion Bank beat estimates on record results at its capital-markets unit, continuing a trend seen across other Canadian lenders to wrap up a year marked by buoyant markets, and the company’s US business did better than forecast. Bank of Montreal beat estimates on stronger-than-expected performance at its US division, a business that’s been recently revamped to include wealth management operations, and the company’s capital-markets unit also outstripped expectations. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce topped estimates on strong results in its capital-markets business and Canadian and US commercial-banking and wealth-management units, continuing a two-year streak of earnings beats as a new chief executive officer takes the helm. Novo Nordisk A/S left open the door for additional work on its pill version of Ozempic for Alzheimer’s disease after a pair of failed trials, saying that patients showed a biological response in a handful of areas despite getting no cognitive improvement. Rio Tinto Group’s new chief executive will focus on cutting costs and selling assets in a bid to turn the world’s second largest miner into a slimmed-down operation centered primarily on iron ore and copper. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:32 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index was little changed The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.3% Meta rose 4.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1669 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3374 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 154.69 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $92,549.42 Ether rose 0.4% to $3,177.56 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.09% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.77% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.43% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.51% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.75% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $59.14 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.