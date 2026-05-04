Stocks Whipsaw With Oil on Renewed Mideast Tension: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US futures whipsawed and crude oil spiked higher as tensions flared up in the Middle East, taking the focus off a run of strong earnings by megacap tech companies.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 fell as much as 0.5% each after Iran’s Fars agency claimed two missiles hit an American patrol boat, before erasing most of the declines after the US denied a ship was hit. Brent crude surged more than 5% to trade above $113 a barrel before paring the gain.

Iran moved to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point for oil shipping, after President Donald Trump said the US would begin guiding ships not involved in the conflict through the waterway from Monday. The heightened tensions stalled a global stocks rally driven by optimism around the artificial intelligence trade and buoyant tech earnings. But the quick recovery from session lows suggested the rally may not be over.

“This is just another dip that investors will want to buy into,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier in Paris. “Yes, the news from Iran led to a spike in oil prices but we’re now used to those. Investors are very much focused on the surprisingly good earnings season we’ve had so far, on the AI trade.”

Global stocks have been rising for more than a month as traders mostly set aside concerns about the economic fallout from the Middle East hostilities, with signs of corporate resilience driving US stocks to their best month since 2020. The proportion of companies missing analysts’ estimates is hovering at the lowest level since 2021 as earnings wind down for two-thirds of the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, which has posted five consecutive week of gains.

“We’ve gone from a market mainly driven by geopolitics to a market focused on earnings and these have been really positive across the board,” said Vincent Juvyns, chief investment strategist at ING in Brussels “Tech has been a driving force, but financial and energy stocks have also lifted indexes and earnings expectations.”

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. added 2% in premarket trading ahead of its earnings report later Monday, while Oracle Corp. and Sandisk Corp. were among the biggest gainers. EBay Inc. surged as much as 13% after GameStop Corp. late Friday announced a surprise $56 billion takeover bid for the online auction company.

Meanwhile, European shares slipped as carmakers fell following US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat. The Stoxx Europe 600 index declined about 0.5%, with the automobiles and parts sector down more than 1%. Mercedes-Benz Group AG dropped 2% and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG slid 1.9%. Trump said he would raise tariffs on European auto imports to 25%, adding to woes for the sector after a tepid earnings season.

“It’s a sector that’s already under a lot of pressure: there already was the competition from China, particularly on EVs, so the threat of US tariffs just blurs the visibility further,” said Gilles Guibout, head of European equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

Earlier, MSCI’s Asia-Pacific equities index climbed more than 2%, on track for a record-high close. Gauges in South Korea and Taiwan both advanced more than 4.5%. Chipmakers surged, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. rising 6.6% and SK Hynix Inc. surging 11%.

The yen jumped as much as 0.8% in Asia on Monday before retracing most of the gain. Traders are on edge over the potential for Japanese authorities to step back into the market after last week’s intervention to curb declines. Japan likely spent around ¥5.4 trillion ($34.5 billion) last week to support the yen — a warning shot to traders after it had weakened past 160 per dollar.

Japan has the firepower to intervene 30 times at last week’s scale, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., though officials are expected to conserve its reserves and step in at more effective moments.

Meanwhile, gold edged lower to under $4,600 an ounce. Bitcoin led cryptocurrencies higher, rising 1% to near $80,000. There’s no cash trading of US Treasuries until New York opens due to holidays in Tokyo and London. Mainland China is also closed.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 6:57 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1704 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3544 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.13 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $78,858.26 Ether rose 0.3% to $2,336.14 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.41% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.07% Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.96% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.7% to $105.70 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.1% to $4,561.81 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy and Levin Stamm.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.