Stocks Wipe Out CPI-Fueled Gains as JPMorgan Sinks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders drove stocks lower as inflation data failed to alter bets on a pause in Federal Reserve rate cuts while JPMorgan Chase & Co. led a slide in banks after its results. Bonds wavered. The dollar rose.

Signs that price pressures are gradually abating gave a degree of comfort to investors in the immediate aftermath of the data, but the moves across asset classes waned as the session progressed. The S&P 500 fell from a record. JPMorgan sank 3% as investment-banking fees missed its own guidance, with revenue from both underwriting and advising on mergers dropping.

Not even a slower-than-expected increase in the core consumer price index was able to sustain the advance in Treasuries that followed the data. After three Fed cuts since September, money markets continued to project the next one in mid-2026 and no chance of a reduction at the end of this month.

“Today’s softer-than-expected core CPI print is unlikely to alter the Fed’s calculus for the January meeting,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “With unemployment still low, growth running above trend, fiscal stimulus providing an offset, and inflation remaining above target, the Fed can comfortably keep rates on hold this month and likely over the next few meetings.”

December’s in-line CPI report may not be enough to move the Fed’s view toward more aggressive rate-cutting, but as a cooling jobs environment persists, inflation may not be as much of a constraint when it comes to interest rate policy, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro.

“However, the report should do little to rock the boat for equity investors, who are likely to turn their attention to the start of earnings season,” he said.

JPMorgan kicked off the industry’s results Tuesday, with megabank rivals Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley slated for Wednesday and Thursday. The group is expected to post its second-highest annual profit ever, boosted by President Donald Trump’s policy changes.

The S&P 500 fell to around 6,950. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.17%. The dollar rose 0.2%.

Comments on CPI:

Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management: We’ve seen this movie before—inflation isn’t reheating, but it remains above target. There’s still only modest pass-through from tariffs, but housing affordability isn’t thawing. Today’s inflation report doesn’t give the Fed what it needs to cut interest rates later this month.

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo at Goldman Sachs Asset Management: Ultimately, the data reinforces the Goldilocks environment. That said, inflation prints are likely to shift from being a primary market trigger to more of a background constraint as the market becomes increasingly focused on the risks to Federal Reserve independence. We continue to like being long risk, avoiding the news treadmill and positioning instead for durable, tradeable themes.

John Kerschner at Janus Henderson Investors: While interest rates initially rallied on this news, they have since sold off and remain almost unchanged across the yield curve. We believe the market understands that now a January cut is off the table and is waiting for other economic data before drawing any major conclusions. For example, January inflation data often come in hot due to the year-end turn in the calendar.

Bottom line, the bond market this morning is saying nothing really surprising to see here. Let’s hold our horses, be patient and wait to see what other non-polluted data say before we change our overall forecasts.

Jim Baird at Plante Moran Financial Advisors: The December inflation report didn’t deliver a goldilocks reading, but it wasn’t bad – certainly “good enough” for investors and likely sufficient for Fed policymakers looking for affirmation that their rate-cut pivot wasn’t ill-timed, perhaps helping to clear the path for further easing in the months ahead.

Jeff Roach at LPL Financial: In the near term, inflation will run hotter than policy makers would like, so we expect the Fed to pause this month and possibly in March. However, by the time the Committee convenes in April and June, conditions will likely warrant another cut in rates. For now, the balance of risks tilt toward the weakening labor market. Hence, investors should brace for weaker payrolls and rising unemployment.

Steve Wyett at BOK Financial: This is not enough, in our view, to see the Fed act in January but it keeps the downward trend intact which should allow for somewhat lower rates over the course of the year.

Jason Pride at Glenmede: Nothing in today’s report suggests the Fed needs to act immediately on interest rates. Policymakers are likely to remain on hold later this month, giving them time to digest incoming data and allow shutdown-related distortions to fade. Looking ahead to 2026, 1-2 rate cuts remain a reasonable base case, contingent on how the balance between labor market conditions and inflation evolves.

Sonu Varghese at Carson Group: Core CPI inflation was on the softer side, signaling lower upside risk for inflation (especially from tariff-impacted core goods). We’re still unlikely to get another cut from the Federal Reserve in Q1 thanks to more solid labor market data in December, including lower unemployment. Still, the lower inflation print will allow the Fed to continue focusing on labor market risks.

Skyler Weinand at Regan Capital: Tuesday’s CPI was in-line with expectations and that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pause when it comes to interest rates for the foreseeable future. After cutting rates three times in the fall of 2025, the Fed is likely to take its time and absorb more data, especially given the noise we’ve seen in the recent data as a result of the government shutdown. Recent positive employment data, elevated inflation, sticky price levels and political noise will keep the Fed at bay through at least the Spring.

Angelo Kourkafas at Edward Jones: While this likely won’t lead to a January Fed cut, if price pressures remain subdued in the coming months as data noise clears, it could open the door for another rate cut in the spring. With CPI out of the way, investors will now turn their attention to corporate earnings for signals on where markets may head next.

Neil Birrell at Premier Miton Investors: After a surprisingly low US inflation number for November, December’s came in as expected with few surprises in the detail, so there are likely to be limited ramifications from this print. However, with all the noise around foreign policy, tariff impacts, looming mid-terms, the situation with Jerome Powell and mixed employment data, there is plenty to ponder on how the US economy is going to shape up over the coming months. Although the current fundamentals do look robust, it’s everything else we need to worry about.

Chris Low at FHN Financial: While this report is not likely to change the expected wait-and-see stance of the FOMC at the next Fed meeting, the seeds of 2026 rate cuts are clearly evident in the extraordinary drop in supercore inflation in 2025.

Scott Helfstein at Global X: The Fed still has some room to move, especially given weaker job creation and downward revisions in the latest report, but they may choose to wait and see if the impact of tariffs is really transitory. Rates are still likely to come down, but the timing is getting a little more cloudy.

David Russell at TradeStation: This is good news for investors worried about inflation reaccelerating in December. Americans have waited for a long time since the pandemic, and now they’re starting to get relief on prices. Today’s data probably won’t have much influence on Fed policy given the coming change in leadership. But it keeps expectations on track for lower rates and likely supports risk appetite.

Jeff Schulze at ClearBridge Investments: While investors will cheer this release as further evidence of disinflationary progress, the Fed will remain in “wait and see” mode given the uncertainty until more distance came be put between the data and the shutdown. This release is positive for risk assets and increases the odds that the Fed will provide additional monetary policy support in 2026.

Stephen Kates at Bankrate: Given the quirks of November’s dual-month report, it’s surprising not to see more numerous large month-over-month readjustments.

Consumers can breathe a sigh of relief that we didn’t snap back to the 3% annual inflation rate that was the consensus estimates in November. Although today’s reading doesn’t demonstrate additional progress for inflation, it doesn’t take a step backwards either. The November CPI turned out not to be a head fake after all.

If the Federal Reserve committee was looking to this Consumer Price Index report for permission to cut rates this month, the weekend announcement of an investigation into Jerome Powell most likely removed that option. While the dual mandate of stable prices and full employment guides policy on paper, the Fed’s deeper responsibility is maintaining confidence that it acts independently and in good faith for the benefit of the American public. Any perception that policy decisions are influenced by political pressure would severely undermine that trust. As a result, a January rate cut is effectively off the table, a conclusion that became clear on Sunday night without the need for any CPI confirmation.

Corporate Highlights:

Bank of New York Mellon Corp.’s profit beat analysts’ estimates, driven by gains in fee revenue and interest income. US Bancorp, the country’s largest regional bank, will acquire brokerage BTIG for $1 billion as it looks to push deeper into investment banking and trading. Meta Platforms Inc. is beginning to cut more than 1,000 jobs from the company’s Reality Labs division, part of a plan to redirect resources from virtual reality and metaverse products toward AI wearables and phone features. Apple Inc. announced a new subscription bundle of creative apps called Creator Studio, an attempt to give its photo- and video-editing software fresh momentum in the face of intensifying competition. Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied after KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares to overweight from sector weight, noting that the chipmakers have largely sold out their server CPU in 2026. Delta Air Lines Inc. provided a profit forecast that fell short of Wall Street estimates, suggesting the major US airline is taking a more cautious view for 2026 after the aviation industry emerged from a volatile year. The US Department of Defense is set to invest in L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s missile unit with a $1 billion convertible preferred security, tightening the direct links between the US government and a major defense contractor. Orsted A/S shares surged after a US judge ruled work can resume on a wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island as the company challenges the government’s latest attempt to halt offshore projects. Volkswagen AG’s namesake brand is projecting rising electric-vehicle sales this year as the German automaker prepares a range of affordable plug-in models. Bayer AG’s pharmaceuticals unit is on track for a return to growth as new drugs for cancer and kidney disease offset sales lost to patent expirations. China Vanke Co. presented revised proposals to extend two local bonds that included collateral pledges as well as longer grace periods, according to people familiar with the matter, as the distressed developer struggles to stave off default. Some of the main moves in markets:

