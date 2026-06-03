The second Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) poll shows that opponents of the ‘No to 10 million’ immigration initiative are gaining ground. The outcome of the civilian service proposal remains much more open.

The results of the second SBC poll ahead of the June 14 vote are in. They show growing momentum against the ‘No to 10 million’ immigration initiative: 52% of respondents said they would reject it, while 45% would vote in favour. The remainder were undecided or did not provide an answer.

The Swiss Abroad are even more clearly opposed to the initiative, with 63% saying they would vote against it. “The Swiss Abroad are sceptical of the Swiss People’s Party’s proposals to limit immigration,” said political scientist Lukas Golder from the gfs.bern institute, which conducted the survey. He noted that Swiss citizens living abroad benefit from the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with the European Union.

The race is much tighter when it comes to the amendment to the Civilian Service Act, which would introduce stricter conditions for access to civilian service. Support for the proposal has slipped to 48%, while 46% are opposed. This is unusual, as government-backed proposals tend to gain support as campaigns progress. The picture is similar among Swiss Abroad voters, although the proportion of undecided voters remains higher.