Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
With less than two weeks to go until the June 14 votes, tensions are rising. The latest poll points to a no for the ‘No to 10 million’ immigration initiative, while the outcome of the amendment to the Civilian Service Act remains uncertain. In today’s briefing, you can find out where the Swiss Abroad stand on both proposals.
The second Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) poll shows that opponents of the ‘No to 10 million’ immigration initiative are gaining ground. The outcome of the civilian service proposal remains much more open.
The results of the second SBC poll ahead of the June 14 vote are in. They show growing momentum against the ‘No to 10 million’ immigration initiative: 52% of respondents said they would reject it, while 45% would vote in favour. The remainder were undecided or did not provide an answer.
The Swiss Abroad are even more clearly opposed to the initiative, with 63% saying they would vote against it. “The Swiss Abroad are sceptical of the Swiss People’s Party’s proposals to limit immigration,” said political scientist Lukas Golder from the gfs.bern institute, which conducted the survey. He noted that Swiss citizens living abroad benefit from the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with the European Union.
The race is much tighter when it comes to the amendment to the Civilian Service Act, which would introduce stricter conditions for access to civilian service. Support for the proposal has slipped to 48%, while 46% are opposed. This is unusual, as government-backed proposals tend to gain support as campaigns progress. The picture is similar among Swiss Abroad voters, although the proportion of undecided voters remains higher.
While the right-wing Swiss People’s Party wants to limit immigration through its initiative, Magdalena Martullo-Blocher’s EMS-Chemie continues to recruit workers in the EU.
The ‘No to 10 million’ immigration initiative is also the focus of an investigation by Swiss public television, RTS. According to the report, EMS-Chemie, led by People’s Party parliamentarian Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, recruits employees in EU countries while its chief executive supports limiting immigration.
RTS reports that the company placed several job advertisements abroad. One advertisement for a chemist attracted particular attention. Because of unemployment levels in the profession, the vacancy should first have been reported to regional employment offices under Switzerland’s job-registration requirement. That measure was introduced following the adoption of the mass immigration initiative to give priority to domestic job seekers.
Martullo-Blocher did not comment personally on the revelations. People’s Party vice-president Céline Amaudruz argued that the initiative would not prevent the recruitment of foreign workers. EMS-Chemie said it relies on labour from abroad because of the shortage of skilled workers.
Striker Breel Embolo missed the departure of Switzerland’s national football team to its World Cup training camp in the United States. The reason: an invalid ESTA form.
If you have travelled to the United States in recent years, you will likely be familiar with ESTA, the electronic travel authorisation required before departure. When the Swiss men’s national team was due to fly to San Diego yesterday for its World Cup training camp, striker Breel Embolo was prevented from boarding after his ESTA was reviewed shortly before departure.
To obtain authorisation, applicants must answer a series of online questions, including whether they have ever been convicted of a criminal offence. According to the Aargauer Zeitung, this question may have complicated Embolo’s application.
The 29-year-old has had a criminal conviction since April this year. A court in Basel sentenced him to a suspended fine of 45 daily rates of CHF3,000 ($3,794) each for multiple threats, with a probation period of two years.
According to several media reports, Embolo is now attempting to enter the US with a visa rather than an ESTA authorisation. He is receiving support at the highest level, the Aargauer Zeitung reports. The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed that it is in close contact with the US embassy in Bern and is working to “clarify the situation and find a solution as quickly as possible so that Embolo can enter the US”.
The financing of the 13th monthly pension payment remains fiercely contested. The House of Representatives continues to favour a temporary solution based on VAT.
Parliament’s summer session continued in Bern today, with a special dress code. June 6 is National Costume Day in Switzerland, and lawmakers marked the occasion early. Several politicians and guests appeared in traditional dress at the Federal Palace.
Alongside the celebrations, political business continued. The debate over financing the 13th old-age and survivors’ insurance pension entered a new phase. The House of Representatives voted to finance the additional pension payment until 2033 through a 0.5 percentage-point increase in value-added tax (VAT). It is therefore sticking to a temporary financing model without increasing salary contributions.
This differs from the Senate’s preferred approach, which combines VAT increases with higher salary deductions as a permanent solution. The House of Representatives also approved revisions to the Victim Assistance Act aimed at strengthening support for victims of violence. Among other measures, cantons would be required to provide sufficient shelter places for victims and their relatives. The proposal now moves to the Senate.
Translated using AI/amva/ts
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