Week in Switzerland

On Wednesday the Trump administration proposed fresh punitive tariffs on around 60 trading partners, including 12.5% for Switzerland and 10% for the European Union, the UK and Canada.

Washington accuses the countries involved of failing to do enough to tackle imports of goods produced using forced labour. The Swiss economics ministry “vehemently” rejected the accusations of forced labour, and the Swiss business federation economiesuisse dismissed the claims as “completely unfounded”.

Economiesuisse said that, while the latest tariff threats from Washington would weigh on Swiss firms, they were less severe than earlier rounds of punitive duties. Last year on August 1 (Swiss National Day), Trump imposed tariffs of 39% on Switzerland and 15% on the EU. “That was the real blow,” said economiesuisse chief economist Rudolf Minsch, explaining that such wide gaps are almost impossible to compensate for.

Reacting to the latest tariff announcement, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) said Switzerland remained an “easy target” for Trump. “If he takes on China or the EU, he can expect countermeasures that will also hurt American companies because China and Europe are major sales markets,” the newspaper said on Thursday. “Switzerland, on the other hand, is small and relatively insignificant. In the summer, as the negotiations [to finalise a broader trade deal] approach their final phase, it’s in danger of finding itself back where it was last August 1: humiliated and hit by Trump’s tariff hammer. This trauma should not be repeated.”