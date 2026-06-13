The “Blackout Initiative” was submitted in February 2024. It calls for the electricity supply to be guaranteed at all times and for the federal government to define the necessary responsibilities.

Does anyone still remember the nuclear phase-out approved by voters in 2017? In Bern, certainty about the end of nuclear power appears to be fading. Energy security and independence are increasingly shaping the debate.

Nuclear energy is experiencing a resurgence. According to a recent survey, 55% of respondents support the “Blackout Initiative”, which would effectively lift the current ban on building new nuclear power plants. Parliament spent much of this week debating whether Switzerland should reconsider its nuclear future.

Not everyone is convinced. The news site Watson warns of a potential cost trap, arguing that new nuclear power plants could undermine the profitability of Swiss hydropower. The Centre Party is calling for greater clarity before any decision is taken, arguing that the federal government must first explain who would bear the billions of francs in financial risk.

The Senate took a surprisingly conservative position on another issue: Sunday shopping hours. An alliance of the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and parts of the Swiss People’s Party blocked a proposal to increase the number of Sundays on which shops may open. Despite pressure from retailers, Sunday should remain a protected “breathing space for society”, argued Centre Party parliamentarian Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger.