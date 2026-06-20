The week in Switzerland

An alliance of politicians opposed to the ‘No to ten million’ initiative welcome its rejection on Sunday.

On Sunday Swiss voters rejected – by 55% to 45% – an initiative to limit the Swiss population. Rejection was even higher among the Swiss Abroad, at more than 70%.

The “No to ten million” initiative from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party had sought to cap the country’s population at ten million by 2050 (it’s currently 9.1 million) by drastically restricting immigration.

The result came as no surprise to political scientist Martina Mousson, who said it was consistent with the typical voting pattern of Swiss citizens abroad, who “generally vote more to the left”. “This is even more pronounced when it comes to issues relating to Europe and immigration, as this section of the population is heavily dependent on good relations with the European Union and also benefits from the free movement of people,” she said.

The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad had also spoken out against the proposal, fearing it would undermine the status of the 480,000 Swiss nationals living in the EU.

The result was widely interpreted abroad as a choice for stability and openness. Many media outlets around the world highlighted the risks that a population cap would have posed to Switzerland’s relations with the European Union.