US Vice President JD Vance says he won’t attend the Iran talks in Switzerland. But the foreign ministry says Switzerland remains available to host a meeting.

So, it is not happening after all: as the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed today, no talks between Iran and the US will take place at the Bürgenstock for the time being.

This is the second day in a row that Switzerland has seen its good offices snubbed. On Wednesday night, US President Donald Trump digitally signed the memorandum of understanding with Iran in Versailles, although the signing had originally been scheduled to take place today at the Bürgenstock. Despite this, the meeting in Switzerland had initially remained on the agenda.

Why were today’s talks cancelled? According to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, US Vice-President JD Vance pointed, among other things, to logistical challenges on the Iranian side. However, there may also be political reasons. The AP news agency speculates that Iran could be sending a signal of protest over ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon. This has not been confirmed.

It is also unclear whether the talks have merely been postponed and whether a meeting – at the Bürgenstock or elsewhere – might take place at a later date. Foreign ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau told the Keystone-SDA news agency that Switzerland remains available and preparations are continuing. The army will therefore stay deployed for the time being, with up to 2,000 personnel stationed at the Bürgenstock. A spokesperson for the defence ministry confirmed that the army has not been stood down.