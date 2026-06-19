Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
A signing ceremony between Iran and the United States was originally planned for today at the Bürgenstock Resort in canton Nidwalden. Switzerland’s good offices were set to take centre stage on the international stage.
But the event never materialised. With the agreement already signed in Versailles, near Paris, the planned talks above Lake Lucerne have been called off for now.
Enjoy today's briefing!
So, it is not happening after all: as the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed today, no talks between Iran and the US will take place at the Bürgenstock for the time being.
This is the second day in a row that Switzerland has seen its good offices snubbed. On Wednesday night, US President Donald Trump digitally signed the memorandum of understanding with Iran in Versailles, although the signing had originally been scheduled to take place today at the Bürgenstock. Despite this, the meeting in Switzerland had initially remained on the agenda.
Why were today’s talks cancelled? According to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, US Vice-President JD Vance pointed, among other things, to logistical challenges on the Iranian side. However, there may also be political reasons. The AP news agency speculates that Iran could be sending a signal of protest over ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon. This has not been confirmed.
It is also unclear whether the talks have merely been postponed and whether a meeting – at the Bürgenstock or elsewhere – might take place at a later date. Foreign ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau told the Keystone-SDA news agency that Switzerland remains available and preparations are continuing. The army will therefore stay deployed for the time being, with up to 2,000 personnel stationed at the Bürgenstock. A spokesperson for the defence ministry confirmed that the army has not been stood down.
Today marked the final day of the summer session of parliament in Bern, bringing with it the last votes on bills concluded over the past three weeks. Swissinfo’s analysis shows that parliament is struggling with major issues.
“Whether it was the funding of the 13th old-age state pension payment, the Mercosur agreement, the question of new Swiss nuclear power stations or the dispute over the cantonal majority for the new EU treaties, bickering dominated all the key issues on the table during the 2026 summer session,” wrote my colleague Balz Rigendinger.
One particularly contentious topic is Switzerland’s energy supply, debated in the context of the “Stop the Blackout” initiative and its counter-proposal. In its aftermath, the main talking point has been the pressure exerted on the few lawmakers who wanted to abstain. “The Swiss People’s Party is so blatantly disciplining dissenters that left-wing parties and Greens see this as a breach of the Constitution,” Rigendinger wrote.
Turning to the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body announced that it is adapting defence guidelines and is realigning the armed forces. “Switzerland’s security environment has deteriorated significantly in recent years. In light of this, the armed forces must be consistently geared towards defence,” said Defence Minister Martin Pfister. The armed forces are to evolve from an organisation mainly focused on training back into a combat-ready force. The army will also create its first drone battalion by 2028, which will form the core for the systematic introduction of unmanned systems. “The army must keep pace with technological developments in warfare and conflict,” said Pfister.
A new jewellery and watch fair aims to revive the legacy of Baselworld in Basel. The ambition is bold: organisers promise something that “doesn’t yet exist in this industry,” says Roman Imgrüth of the Basel-based MCH Group.
The “Basilia Jewellery & Watch Fair” will differ fundamentally from Baselworld, says Imgrüth. Exhibitors will no longer have to organise their own stands but instead become part of an overall layout. “We are building a city,” says Imgrüth. As such, the fair will be divided into districts – for watches, gemstones and more. While watches remain important, the focus will shift more towards jewellery, according to bzBasel.
The first edition, which aims to attract watch and jewellery enthusiasts from all over the world, is planned for April 2027, coinciding with Geneva’s “Watches and Wonders”. Imgrüth does not see this overlap in timing as a drawback; rather, he believes it enables buyers to come to Switzerland “and get everything they want to do in Europe sorted out at two locations”.
Oliver Müller, who advises the industry through his company Luxe Consult, takes a different view. “Why should a specialist retailer meet the same brand in both Geneva and Basel?” he told SRF. Whether the two fairs will complement or compete remains to be seen.
For much of their World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland struggled. But thanks to an outstanding finish, the Swiss secured a 4–1 victory.
One name dominates today’s headlines: Johan Manzambi, whose two goals proved decisive and gave some relief to fans. A Blick headline, for example, declared “Saint Johan! Manzambi breaks through the Bosnian defence’, while the Tages-Anzeiger writes “Just when the whole of Bosnia is hoping, Manzambi steps up”, and the CH Media newspapers see him on his way to becoming “the most expensive Swiss footballer in history”.
National team coach and “tactical mastermind” Murat Yakin is in the spotlight. After the match, he revealed how a new World Cup rule had worked in Switzerland’s favour: the cooling break was used to make late tactical changes. “I could have made substitutions earlier. But we deliberately waited until then to make our changes so that Bosnia wouldn’t be able to react to them,” says the 51-year-old.
What’s next? Switzerland faces co-hosts Canada next Wednesday in Vancouver. A win is essential to top Group B. A draw secures second place, while finishing third is possible, but unlikely, as that would require Qatar to secure a landslide victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Switzerland to lose heavily to Canada.
Translated using AI/sb
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