Winter Olympics in Switzerland: yes or no? According to the government, it should not be up to Swiss citizens to decide.

Yesterday, the Swiss federal government announced its support for Switzerland’s bid to host the 2038 Winter Olympics, pledging CHF200 million ($247 million). It also reiterated that there will be no nationwide public vote on whether to host the Games. The final decision will rest with parliament alone.

For some observers, this is problematic.

“It does not seem to me to be the right strategy that, now we have a national bid, there will be no public vote,” Martin Müller, associate professor at the Institute of Geography and Sustainability at the University of Lausanne, told Swiss public broadcaster RSI.

“We are in Switzerland, and Switzerland is known for the democratic legitimacy of major projects,” he said, noting that voters in Valais and Graubünden rejected Olympic bids on three separate occasions in the past.

According to Müller, those rejections were largely driven by concerns over whether the substantial resources required would genuinely benefit local communities and regions.

The federal government has asked ten cantons and 14 competition venues to contribute a similar amount, around CHF200 million, towards the project. It has also made clear that any financial losses would remain the responsibility of the organisers.

Translated from Italian, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/sb