Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
The summer holiday season is fast approaching for many people in Switzerland and, as usual, the Swiss foreign ministry is reminding travellers of the limits of consular assistance abroad in an emergency. As it often does, it is emphasising the principle of personal responsibility.
And what about you? Have you planned your holidays properly?
Enjoy the read!
It has almost become a tradition: just before the summer holidays, the Swiss foreign ministry reminds the public of the possibilities – and limitations – of consular assistance abroad. In emergencies such as accidents, deaths, natural disasters or detention, the Swiss government can provide support, but only on a subsidiary basis.
Travellers and Swiss nationals living abroad remain primarily responsible for their own safety. This includes preparing adequately, taking out appropriate insurance and staying informed about local conditions.
In 2025, the Swiss foreign ministry handled 1,238 consular protection cases, an increase of 14% compared with the previous year. The message from Bern is clear: consular protection is not repatriation insurance. The government can provide information, coordinate support and act as an intermediary, but it does not cover hospital bills or repatriation costs, nor can it intervene in legal proceedings in another country.
What does this mean for the approximately 840,000 Swiss nationals living abroad? And what challenges does an ageing Swiss Abroad community pose for the foreign ministry’s Consular Directorate?
Stress is increasing among younger generations in Switzerland. This is one of the findings of the first nationwide report on the health of people under 25, published by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).
Most young people still rate their health as good or very good, and infant mortality has halved since the 1990s. At the same time, however, mental health problems, chronic illnesses and social risks such as bullying are becoming more common, particularly among girls and socially disadvantaged adolescents.
The most-concerning results were found among 11- to 15-year-olds, who reported lower levels of life satisfaction than in previous years. Annette Fahr, lead author of the report at the FOPH, said: “Young people’s living environment has become more complex. They face new challenges and are experiencing profound social changes.”
The report points to several contributing factors, including problematic social media use, sleep disorders, stress and other mental health issues. There is some positive news, however: younger generations are exercising more, while alcohol and cannabis consumption have declined.
Technical talks held at the Bürgenstock resort, near Lucerne, as part of peace negotiations between Iran and the United States have concluded.
At the end of the consultations, “it was decided to establish four working groups dedicated to sanctions relief, nuclear issues, reconstruction and Iran’s economic development, as well as a monitoring group,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.
By hosting the talks, Switzerland briefly returned to the centre of international geopolitics, albeit in a supporting role, notes the Tages-Anzeiger. Pakistan and Qatar acted as mediators, while Qatar also presented itself internationally as host of the “Lake Lucerne Summit”. The Bürgenstock resort itself is owned by Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.
In addition to cantonal police forces, around 1,300 members of the Swiss armed forces have been deployed on a daily basis since June 19, according to the defence ministry, which said the operation had run smoothly.
The Swiss government largely provided the setting, logistics and security for the talks, shouldering significant costs, writes the Tages-Anzeiger, which asks whether it was worth it. Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian and foreign policy specialist Franz Grüter believes the answer is yes. Conferences of this scale inevitably come at a cost, he argues, but the economic benefits outweigh them. Fuel prices have already eased slightly, while images of the Bürgenstock, Lake Lucerne and the Swiss Alps have generated positive publicity around the world.
Yesterday, the Swiss federal government announced its support for Switzerland’s bid to host the 2038 Winter Olympics, pledging CHF200 million ($247 million). It also reiterated that there will be no nationwide public vote on whether to host the Games. The final decision will rest with parliament alone.
For some observers, this is problematic.
“It does not seem to me to be the right strategy that, now we have a national bid, there will be no public vote,” Martin Müller, associate professor at the Institute of Geography and Sustainability at the University of Lausanne, told Swiss public broadcaster RSI.
“We are in Switzerland, and Switzerland is known for the democratic legitimacy of major projects,” he said, noting that voters in Valais and Graubünden rejected Olympic bids on three separate occasions in the past.
According to Müller, those rejections were largely driven by concerns over whether the substantial resources required would genuinely benefit local communities and regions.
The federal government has asked ten cantons and 14 competition venues to contribute a similar amount, around CHF200 million, towards the project. It has also made clear that any financial losses would remain the responsibility of the organisers.
Translated from Italian, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/sb
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