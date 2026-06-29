Swiss President Guy Parmelin (left) and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin will travel to the United States, Canada and Mexico through to July 9. Though long planned around the 2026 World Cup, the trip will focus less on football than on trade, especially tariffs.

Current US tariffs on imported Swiss goods, reduced to 10% after a Supreme Court ruling, are set to expire on July 24. What follows remains unclear. Parmelin aims to keep them below the 15% cap agreed last November in a declaration of intent and ideally secure this threshold in a legally binding agreement.

In Washington, Parmelin will hold talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Ultimately, however, decisions rest with President Donald Trump, whose unpredictability has already caught Switzerland off guard on several occasions, most notably with the surprise announcement of 39% tariffs last year.

For now, the priority is damage control. Parmelin is expected to stress Switzerland’s commitments, including planned investments of $200 billion (CHF161.7 billion) in the US over five years. A 15% tariff would be manageable, Blick notes: “The key thing is that there isn’t too great a discrepancy compared with [the tariffs imposed on] the European Union.”