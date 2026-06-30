On a typical summer weekend, more than 10,000 people visit Marzili – on hot weekends like the last one, there are likely to have been several thousand more.

While the heatwave is drawing many to Bern’s Marzili lido, a police operation is causing a stir. A trans woman was escorted out of the women’s area, detained at a police station for around two hours and later released.

For anyone not from Bern: if you go swimming in Bern, it’s not just in the River Aare. The city runs several freely accessible outdoor swimming pools, some with separate nudist areas. On Sunday, the police were called to the women’s section of the Marzili, the Paradiesli, where nude sunbathing is permitted, after two female bathers said they felt harassed by the mere presence of the trans woman. The women reported this to the private security service, which then called in the police.

The trans woman refused to leave the area despite being asked to do so by the pool staff. According to the police, their efforts were obstructed by those present; a female police officer sustained minor injuries from an unknown person. After the woman was released, a solidarity rally formed outside the Bern police headquarters.

The City of Bern acknowledged the following day that the swimming pool management had misjudged the situation. The trans woman had complied with the access rules and was entitled to use the women’s area.

The case has sparked a debate about trans women’s access to women-only areas. The city announced training for the swimming pool staff and clearer information on the access rules.