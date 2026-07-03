Dear Swiss Abroad,

School holidays begin today in many cantons. Switzerland is switching into summer mode. But for many, work continues.

Switzerland's footballers are certainly enjoying their work after reaching the World Cup last 16.

Many headteachers, meanwhile, are busy recruiting staff as schools face a shortage of teachers ahead of the new school year. And Migros is opening its first supermarket that will remain open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Time off is becoming a rarity.

Enjoy your weekend!