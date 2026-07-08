The football dream lives on. Switzerland reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since the 1950s after defeating Colombia in a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Vancouver.

The Swiss men’s national team made football history in the early hours of this morning. After 120 goalless minutes, the match against Colombia was decided on penalties.

When Manuel Akanji sent Switzerland’s second penalty over the bar, hopes briefly faded. But the Swiss held their nerve. The remaining penalty-takers all converted their spot kicks before goalkeeper Gregor Kobel confidently saved Colombia’s fourth attempt. Rubén Vargas then stepped up to score the winner.

Switzerland now travels to Kansas City for a quarter-final against defending world champions Argentina. It is a chance for revenge. At the 2014 World Cup, Switzerland lost 1-0 to the South American team after extra time in the round of 16.

And this time? “We’re going to win the World Cup,” jubilant Swiss fans told media as celebrations went on late into the night. For the Argentina game, they will need to stay up late – or wake up very early – with kick-off scheduled for 3am Swiss time on Sunday.