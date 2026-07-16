A four-day-old gorilla baby died in the incident, according to a statement by Basel Zoo. The silverback Yeba fatally injured it with an apparently unintentional bite to the chest. For Yeba, it was seemingly a game. “He was like a child who has been watching another child play with a toy car the whole time. Eventually, he just grabbed it,” zoo curator Adrian Baumeyer told the Basler Zeitung.

It is the second death among gorillas at the zoo within just a few days. On Tuesday, it was reported that 11-year-old male Mobali would have to be put down, after Yeba had bitten him on the backside and in the genital area.

The 14-year-old silverback Yeba moved into the monkey house at Basel Zoo last year and has led the gorilla troop ever since. But in recent months, tensions arose between Yeba and the castrated male Mobali. Despite intensive support and measures put in place for Mobali, the two were repeatedly at loggerheads, the zoo wrote.

It also clarified that killing young animals, or infanticide, is an observed and scientifically described behaviour in gorillas. The baby gorilla’s mother, Joas, is still carrying the dead infant around – which the zoo is permitting, as a natural way of saying goodbye.