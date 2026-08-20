The Swiss asylum system is under less pressure than before. The numbers of asylum applications are declining. But the pressure on Justice Minister Beat Jans remains high because of delinquent asylum seekers. Now Jans has been forced to defend himself.

Research by Blick brings uncomfortable figures to light. According to federal statistics, 80% of asylum seekers from North African countries become criminals during the course of their asylum procedure. They break into cars, steal from shops or sneak into houses. Their chances of asylum are small, but the young men from the Maghreb are responsible for a large part of the delinquency in the entire asylum sector.

In the NZZ, Justice Minister Beat Jans comments on this phenomenon.

“The behaviour of a small minority of asylum seekers harms the asylum system, they abuse the right to asylum,” says Jans. “We have established individual case support and bring criminal offenders to prosecution more quickly,” he says. But legislative adjustments are needed to be able to “get these intensive offenders off the streets more quickly,” he says.

Jans also provides information about his strategy. “We want to strengthen the deterrent effect,” he says of a new preliminary procedure that he wants to establish in the asylum sector. “Those who cannot justify their asylum application and therefore no longer enter the asylum system have no incentive to come to Switzerland.”