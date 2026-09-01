After the fatal shooting at a rave in Aarau, a Swiss man was arrested under “strong suspicion”. The police remain silent until the planned press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The organiser of the rave defends the security measures put in place.

A 22-year-old woman was killed and five other people were injured when the shots were fired on the grounds of the Schachen racecourse. The police assume a lone perpetrator, but continue to investigate the course of events and motive. Cartridge casings of different calibers were found in two places.

A 43-year-old Swiss national was arrested on Monday night. The fact that the authorities have barely shared any information since then is justified by experts on the grounds of criminal tactics and legal reasons. The suspect must be questioned, traces evaluated and a possible involvement of other people must be ruled out. An urgent suspicion of a crime does not yet mean proof of the identity of the perpetrator.

Olivier Grein, co-founder of the Urban Agency Events AG that organised the rave praised the security forces. They had acted selflessly and had broken open emergency exits and treated the injured during the shooting. However, Grein does not see an armed attack from outside the site as something that organisers could have prevented. For the future, he called for a political debate on the security of major events.