Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Following yesterday’s announcement by Aargau cantonal police of further details about the deadly shooting in Aarau, Swiss gun laws are now the focus of media attention. Among other things, the debate centres on the question of what should be done with assault rifles that private individuals have been keeping at home for years.
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The shooting at the rave party in Aarau has sparked a debate about firearms in Switzerland. This is because the assault rifle used by the perpetrator is, under current law, an illegal weapon.
The weapon used in the attack, a Kalashnikov AK-74, had been legally purchased by the perpetrator around 20 years ago, along with three pistols. The rules were less strict back then. However, gun laws were tightened seven years ago and purchase of semi-automatic weapons such as the AK-74 have been banned. Only gun collectors or sport shooters with a special permit and the relevant documentation are still allowed to purchase them.
Anyone who purchased such a weapon under the old legislation need only register it. Now, voices on the left are calling for stricter rules on weapons authorised under the old legislation. Social Democratic Party Senator Franziska Roth, for example, is calling for a ban on semi-automatic weapons with no exceptions.
The right sees no problem with the status quo. Swiss People’s Party Senator Werner Salzmann sees no need for action on gun legislation. “In the Aarau case, those close to the perpetrator should have recognised his mental health issues and reported to the police that he possessed weapons,” he says.
Regardless of the shooting in Aarau, which left one person dead and six injured, the Swiss government intends to tighten gun laws for people considered potentially dangerous. Justice Minister Beat Jans announced this in the spring, at the time in the context of domestic violence.
The government has presented its plans for Swiss agriculture from 2030 onwards. The aim is to give the sector more leeway while also making it more sustainable. The question dominating the media today is whether the planned measures go far enough – particularly in light of this year’s heatwaves.
With its 2030 Agricultural Policy, the Swiss government aims to fulfil various promises. One is to reduce the administrative burden on farmers. Another is directed at consumers: “This agricultural policy is intended to further strengthen Switzerland’s food security through a sustainable and resilient agricultural and food sector,” says Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year.
The reform is intended to tackle the challenges facing agriculture, says Parmelin. “But does it really do that?”, ask the newspapers of CH Media, for example. According to left-wing parties and environmental organisations, climate change is given insufficient attention in the agricultural package. Christian Hofer, director of the Federal Office for Agriculture, also voices criticism. “After this summer, we’ll need to assess whether the existing measures were sufficient,” he says.
Parmelin emphasises that a great deal is already underway in the area of climate protection and adaptation. Furthermore, new measures are planned that were not envisaged before the summer.
The proposals will be open for consultation until early December. Parliament is not expected to debate the agricultural reform until the year after next. Consequently, the elections in autumn 2027 are also likely to influence the final outcome.
When people talk about a divide in Switzerland, they often refer to the political “Röstigraben” between German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. However, another divide is emerging between the two linguistic regions: the “Weingraben”.
Swiss people are drinking less and less wine. Over the past five years, consumption in Switzerland has fallen by almost 20% – and the trend is still pointing downwards. On top of that, while Switzerland produces less wine than it consumes, wine cellars are full. This is because only one in every three bottles of wine drunk in Switzerland is a Swiss product.
Winegrowers are also feeling the effects. Many do not know whether they will be able to sell this year’s harvest at all.
Added to this is a battle between producers in French-speaking Switzerland and traders in German-speaking Switzerland. The latter cater primarily to the tastes of German-speaking consumers. “Consumption habits and tastes differ. Chasselas isn’t winning people over,” says lawyer Olivier Savoy.
A first consequence is already becoming apparent: for the first time, the Valais and Geneva industry organisations have refrained from setting a guide price for the harvest. Instead, they have joined forces with producers to lobby Parliament and raise awareness of French-speaking Switzerland’s wines in the German-speaking part of the country.
Plain or paprika? Fans of the popular Zweifel crisps will have to be strong. The hot summer has taken its toll on the Swiss potato harvest: never before have so few potatoes been harvested in the country.
According to the industry organisation Swisspatat, the total harvest is 20% lower than the average of the previous six years. Furthermore, many potatoes are significantly smaller.even if the quality is very good.
In practical terms, the poor harvest means Switzerland can meet only 70–75% of its own demand for potatoes. The rest must be imported. This is having an impact on prices. Swisspatat has assured that there is no threat of a major potato crisis involving shortages in shops or industry.
For Swiss crisp manufacturer Zweifel, which aims to produce its crisps from Swiss potatoes wherever possible, the poor harvest could nevertheless become a problem. Back in mid-June, a spokeswoman announced that, due to crop failures or shortfalls, “around 10% of the potatoes required, based on the long-term average”, would have to be imported. Regarding this year specifically, the company had already identified the risk of a shortage of Swiss potatoes – a situation that is unlikely to have changed much. Zweifel crisps made with foreign potatoes? At the very least, it shouldn’t affect the taste.
Translated from German, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/ac
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