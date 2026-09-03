At the press conference held by the Aargau Cantonal Police, weapons of the same design as those used by the Aarau gunman were displayed.

The shooting at the rave party in Aarau has sparked a debate about firearms in Switzerland. This is because the assault rifle used by the perpetrator is, under current law, an illegal weapon.

The weapon used in the attack, a Kalashnikov AK-74, had been legally purchased by the perpetrator around 20 years ago, along with three pistols. The rules were less strict back then. However, gun laws were tightened seven years ago and purchase of semi-automatic weapons such as the AK-74 have been banned. Only gun collectors or sport shooters with a special permit and the relevant documentation are still allowed to purchase them.

Anyone who purchased such a weapon under the old legislation need only register it. Now, voices on the left are calling for stricter rules on weapons authorised under the old legislation. Social Democratic Party Senator Franziska Roth, for example, is calling for a ban on semi-automatic weapons with no exceptions.

The right sees no problem with the status quo. Swiss People’s Party Senator Werner Salzmann sees no need for action on gun legislation. “In the Aarau case, those close to the perpetrator should have recognised his mental health issues and reported to the police that he possessed weapons,” he says.

Regardless of the shooting in Aarau, which left one person dead and six injured, the Swiss government intends to tighten gun laws for people considered potentially dangerous. Justice Minister Beat Jans announced this in the spring, at the time in the context of domestic violence.