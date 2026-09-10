It’s now official: Switzerland has experienced its hottest summer since records began. And such high temperatures are no longer an anomaly.

Today, I reached for my down jacket for the first time as I left the house early this morning. Yet just two days ago, temperatures were still reaching 30°C, and neither people nor nature are likely to forget this summer’s heat any time soon.

Now the data confirms it: this summer was the hottest in Switzerland since records began. The months of June, July and August exceeded the previous record set in 2003 by 0.4°C. On July 30, Basel-Binningen recorded a maximum of 39.7°C – the highest ever measured north of the Alps. The national average temperature was 17.2°C – including night-time temperatures. In many places, there were more tropical nights and hot days than ever before.

Records were also broken outside Switzerland: August was the hottest on record worldwide. The data also show how summers are getting hotter. Since 2015, there has not been a single summer in Western Europe that was cooler than the average for the 1991–2020 reference period.