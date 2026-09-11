Dear Swiss Abroad,

Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, Swiss Abroad Beat Reinhart has agreed to recount his experience of that day for the first time. He was working directly opposite the World Trade Center towers when they were struck. His account serves as a reminder that behind major historical events lie deeply personal memories.

Emotions are also running high in Switzerland following the accident involving a Dutch tourist coach in canton Graubünden, which claimed the lives of five people. The tragedy, which has attracted widespread attention in both the Netherlands and Switzerland, is dominating the national news.