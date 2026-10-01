The voting envelope is in the letterbox. But is there enough time for it to make the journey back home? The latest episode of our podcast ‘Ade merci, Schweiz’ focuses on the voting rights of Swiss citizens living abroad and explores why many do not cast their vote in the first place.

“I’m still very interested in the major issues of principle that will determine Switzerland’s future direction,” says Sandra Buol. Nine years ago, the Bern native emigrated to Sydney for love. For her, one thing is certain: “As long as I hold Swiss citizenship, the right to participate in politics is part and parcel of that.”

Since 1977, Swiss nationals who have moved abroad have had this right. Yet not everyone makes use of it: of the 662,500 Swiss nationals of voting age living abroad at the end of last year, only around 246,000 are registered on the electoral roll.

Among the pitfalls Swiss citizens living abroad encounter when they want to vote are delayed voting papers and high postage costs. The question is then: why is there still no nationwide e-voting system to facilitate political participation?

Political scientist Marc Bühlmann looks at the history: when the e-voting debate began 20 years ago, there was a sense of euphoria, and parliamentarians wanted to speed up the process with motions and parliamentary initiatives. “Then the tide began to turn with the first critical voices,” says Bühlmann. Questions about security came to the fore, and once again there were motions – this time to put the brakes on the process.

“That’s typical of Switzerland,” according to the political scientist, who draws a comparison with the history of postal voting. “It took 100 years for it to be introduced nationwide – also because of security concerns.”

Translated from German, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/dos