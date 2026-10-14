Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
The Swiss Federal Court is a rather quiet institution. Now, however, it is attracting attention because of some internal discord. It is having to deal with a crisis caused by a romantic affair – and is apparently struggling to rise to the challenge.
A revolt is brewing among Switzerland’s most senior judges against their president. That is quite something.
Enjoy the read!
A bombshell at Switzerland’s highest court. The handling of a romantic affair involving two Federal Court judges has led to a revolt among their colleagues.
Even six months after the romantic relationship came to light, the Federal Court in Lausanne has yet to find peace. The federal judges are no longer satisfied with the court’s leadership. They are therefore recommending that Parliament not re-elect Court President François Chaix. He has been a federal judge for 15 years; re-election is normally a mere formality.
In April, it emerged that Swiss People’s Party Federal Court judge Beatrice Van de Graaf and independent judge Yves Donzallaz had been in a romantic relationship. However, the Federal Supreme Court Act prohibits ‘long-term cohabitation’ between two members of the court. An investigation has been underway ever since – apparently too slowly for the majority of federal judges.
Parliament will decide on the future presidency of the Federal Court in December. The election of the entire bench has also, exceptionally, been postponed from the autumn to the winter session.
A Swiss beauty company is setting its sights on the US: dermatology specialist Galderma is acquiring US company ZO Skin Health.
With this acquisition, Galderma aims to strengthen its medical skincare business and drive growth, the company announced.
Galderma, headquartered in Zug, is one of the world’s leading companies specialising exclusively in dermatology. It employs around 7,600 people worldwide and is best known for its anti-ageing products. These include dermal fillers to smooth wrinkles or plump lips, as well as injections that, much like Botox, inhibit muscle contractions.
Another business news item: today, the creditors’ association Creditreform also reported on the number of bankruptcies in Switzerland. A change in the law has led to an increase in reported bankruptcies. So far this year, corporate bankruptcies have risen by 38% compared with the previous year, and 19,000 bankruptcies are expected by the end of 2026. However, more than 20,000 new business start-ups are also forecast.
People with intellectual disabilities should also be allowed to vote in Switzerland in future.
The Swiss government announced today that current legislation excludes certain people with intellectual disabilities from political rights at the federal level. This applies to people who, due to a permanent lack of capacity to make judgements, are under comprehensive guardianship or are represented by an appointed guardian. The government has now initiated a corresponding amendment to the Federal Constitution.
In future, a disability or a need for support should no longer be grounds for exclusion from political life. According to the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, the aim is to eliminate existing disadvantages faced by people with intellectual disabilities and strengthen their self-determination.
In several cantons, people with intellectual disabilities are already permitted to participate in politics, including Geneva, Zug and Appenzell Inner Rhodes. Similar proposals failed in the cantons of Vaud, Fribourg, St Gallen and Thurgau. In Basel City, Lucerne, Solothurn and Zurich, similar motions are still pending.
The final say on this constitutional amendment rests with the people and the cantons at the ballot box.
The Federal Council wants to hold major social media platforms more accountable and better protect minors from the risks of social media.
“The law is intended to strengthen users’ rights in the digital sphere. It obliges providers to ensure greater transparency and fairness,” Communications Minister Albert Rösti told the media. When platforms remove content, they must explain why and give users the opportunity to challenge the decision. It should also become easier to report abuse and hate speech. “With this law, the Federal Council aims to strengthen the free formation of opinion,” said Rösti.
Until now, there have been no clear rules governing social media in Switzerland. That is set to change: the Federal Council today discussed the results of the consultation on the proposed Federal Act on Communication Platforms and Search Engines. The department headed by Rösti is to draft a bill by June 2027.
The law targets very large platforms and search engines, including AI-based services. Significantly stricter measures to protect young people are also planned: platforms will have to analyse and reduce risks to minors. Profile-based advertising aimed at minors is to be banned.
Translated from German, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/sp
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