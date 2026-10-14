A bombshell at Switzerland’s highest court. The handling of a romantic affair involving two Federal Court judges has led to a revolt among their colleagues.

Even six months after the romantic relationship came to light, the Federal Court in Lausanne has yet to find peace. The federal judges are no longer satisfied with the court’s leadership. They are therefore recommending that Parliament not re-elect Court President François Chaix. He has been a federal judge for 15 years; re-election is normally a mere formality.

In April, it emerged that Swiss People’s Party Federal Court judge Beatrice Van de Graaf and independent judge Yves Donzallaz had been in a romantic relationship. However, the Federal Supreme Court Act prohibits ‘long-term cohabitation’ between two members of the court. An investigation has been underway ever since – apparently too slowly for the majority of federal judges.

Parliament will decide on the future presidency of the Federal Court in December. The election of the entire bench has also, exceptionally, been postponed from the autumn to the winter session.