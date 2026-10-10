The week in Switzerland

The footballer’s hairstyle from the 1980s is back! Since 2024, there Switzerland has hosted a competition to recognise the best mullet hairstyles (short at the front, long at the back). On Sunday, the wildest mullets will compete in Martigny at the second edition of the “Swiss Mullet Cup”.

On Friday, we will publish the current SBC Election Barometer on our website, one year before the next federal elections. Which party will gain voter share and which will lost support?

Emigration is not only an issue in modern times, many people left their homeland even in ancient times – for very different reasons. On Friday, a media orientation on the special exhibition “Up and away! People on the road for thousands of years” will take place at the Museum of Antiquities in Basel. The exhibition runs from October 18, 2026 to April 18, 2027.

This presentation by the St. Gallen cantonal police, which will also take place on Friday, could be interesting. It will showcase its use of drones for speed enforcement in Mosnang.

Translated from German, sub-edited by Anand Chandrasekhar