Have you married abroad as a Swiss citizen? What was your experience with the authorities?

I have been living in Rwanda since 2016 and am married to a Rwandan woman. Our marriage is registered in Switzerland.
One of my friends married a Swiss man in Rwanda in 2019. He does not live together with his Rwandan wife, either in Switzerland or in Rwanda. Their marriage is not registered in Switzerland. He still lives together with his ex-wife in their house. He refuses to register their marriage in Switzerland. Once or twice a year, he sends her CHF 100 to keep her happy.
What can she do to register their marriage in Switzerland?
He's been retired for about 10 years.
Je vis au Rwanda depuis 2016 et je suis marié à une Rwandaise. Notre mariage est enregistré en Suisse.
Une de mes amies a épousé un Suisse au Rwanda en 2019. Il ne vit ni en Suisse ni au Rwanda avec sa femme rwandaise. Leur mariage n'est pas enregistré en Suisse. Il continue à vivre avec son ex-femme dans leur maison. Il refuse de faire enregistrer leur mariage en Suisse. Une ou deux fois par an, il lui envoie 100 CHF pour lui faire plaisir.
Que peut-elle faire pour que son mariage soit enregistré en Suisse ?
Il est à la retraite depuis une dizaine d'années.
In 2008 we got married in the Dominican Republic and had the marriage registered in Switzerland. As my husband is of Dominican nationality and has a double name, and according to Dominican law the wife takes her father's surname and the husband's father's surname on marriage, I asked that my surname be registered according to Dominican law when I registered the marriage in Switzerland. This was denied and is not possible. So they entered my husband's full double name and my single surname with a hyphen at my request. When we then emigrated to the Dominican Republic, this led to problems with child recognition for the insurance etc. because, according to Dominican law, my surname, as it was transferred to me from Switzerland, indicates a sibling relationship.
When I made a complaint at the Swiss embassy, I was told that a name change could be made, but that it would be very expensive. With the help of a lawyer, the Dominican side gave me the right to change my surname in the Dominican papers so that my children could be insured and a clear marriage relationship between my husband and myself could be seen in the surname. Now I have one surname in the Dominican Republic and another surname in Switzerland. This is very common and the problem is well known, according to the Swiss embassy.
A change in the law on naming would be really necessary and helpful in such a case.
Im Jahr 2008 haben wir in der Dominikanischen Republik geheiratet und haben die Ehe in der Schweiz eintragen lassen. Da mein Mann mit Dominikanischer Nationalitaet ein Doppelname traegt, und nach dominikanischem Gesetz bei der Heirat die Frau den Nachname ihres Vaters und der Nachname des Vaters des Ehemannes weiterfuehrt, bat ich bei der Eintragung in der Schweiz mein Nachname doch bitte nach Dominikanischem Gesetz einzutragen. Dies wurde mir verneint und ist nicht moeglich. Somit trug man den kompletten Doppeñname meines Ehemannes ein und mit Bindestrich mein ledig Nachname auf bitte hin. Als wir dann in die Dominikanische Republik auswanderten fuehrte dies zu Probleme bei Kindesanerkennung fuer die Versicherung usw. denn, mein Nachname, wie er mir von der Schweiz uebertragen wurde, deutet nach dominikanischem Recht auf ein Geschwisterverhaeltnis hin.
Bei Reklamation auf der Schweizer Botschaft wurde mir gesagt eine Namensaenderung koenne gemacht werden, sei aber sehr kostenaufwaendig. Mit Hilfe eines Anwaltes wurde mir von der Dominikanischen Seite her das Recht gegeben in den Dominikanischen Papieren mein Nachname zu aendern, so dass meine Kinder versichert werden koennen und ein klares Eheverhaeltnis zwischen meinem Mann und mir im Nachname ersichtlich ist. Nun habe ich einen Nachname in der Dominikanischen Republik und ein anderen Nachname in der Schweiz. Das seie sehr ueblich, das Problem sei Bekannt meinte man auf der CH Botschaft.
Eine Gesetzesaenderung zur Namensgebung waere in ein solchem Fall wirklich noetig und hilfreich.
I've been married to a Swiss man for 29 years, even though he's very stingy.
married because I'm 74 and he's 71 but it's not easy my name is Telma Ott Alciano de Lima his name is Hanspeter Ott
Sou casada com um suíço a 29 anos apesar de ele ser muito mesquinho eu continuo
Casada pois já tenho 74 ano e ele 71 mas noa é fácil meu nome é Telma Ott Alciano de Lima ele é Hanspeter Ott
Good day to Switzerland!
I married a Thai woman in 2014 in my new country of residence, Thailand, and we are mutually happy as can be and cannot imagine a more harmonious partnership - even in our 9th year of marriage.
In my case, if both of them speak their local language, it was no problem at all. The only thing I had to provide from Switzerland was a civil status certificate about me, confirming that I was single or divorced, i.e. unattached and therefore eligible for marriage. I received this within days from my place of citizenship, Glarus South. Together with a form called "Marriage Application" we both had to appear at the Swiss Embassy in Bangkok where our data was checked. Within 20 minutes we had the embassy stamp on the mentioned form, with which the Swiss side was complete and settled.
The Thai side was then a bit more complicated, but with a woman who understands exactly what is still required here, but who also always finds the perfect tone with the Thai officials, which is crucial here, this was also no problem. First, the Swiss "Marriage Application" had to be translated into Thai by a translator authorized by the Swiss Embassy. The bigger problem was that my wife did not have a birth certificate, which apparently was not automatically issued at the time of my wife's birth (1975). So my wife had to go to the authorities of her birth district, where they handed her a handwritten journal of all births from her 70's, about 2,000 pages thick, and asked her to search and find herself now. After hours of searching and browsing, she finally found her entry in the register, whereupon she was issued a backdated birth certificate 39 years after her birth.
Now we had everything together to go to the provincial administration of Chiang Mai and officially submit the application for marriage. The documents were checked for correctness and completeness, and then it was said that everything was o.k., now the papers simply had to be sent to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs for certification. They endorsed our document on the back, and after about a week we were told that our marriage certificate was ready to be picked up. So within a few weeks we got our wedding certificate, which is of course illegible and incomprehensible for Europeans who do not speak Thai, but it is framed with a beautiful, magnificently colored frame!
Our intention was never to live in Switzerland, which is why we never sought a Swiss passport for our wife and thus Swiss citizenship. Nevertheless, we regularly travel to Switzerland for visits, and as the spouse of a Swiss citizen, it is now no longer a problem to obtain a Schengen visa for my wife. This visa is now valid for 5 years and entitles the holder to enter and leave Switzerland without any restrictions. Within 6 months, the holder is allowed to stay in Switzerland or in the Schengen area for a maximum of 180 calendar days. Such a visa is free of charge, is delivered by mail within a few days and is also free of charge. The first visa of my wife, when we were not married yet, was very difficult to get, it was valid only for a single entry, and covered just the planned duration of stay. Compared to the effort for a marriage, it was about 10 times more difficult to get a first visa unmarried, and for that reason alone I would do it again exactly the same way.
Maybe our experiences about getting married in Thailand coincide with others, but maybe others have had different experiences. But for me, the whole thing was almost a zero-effort transaction, and in any case much easier than oh so many official matters in Switzerland. That's why I'm here, and then to meet such a great woman, was then just luck.
With kind regards from Chiang Mai
Valentin Sigrist
Guten Tag in die Schweiz!
Ich habe 2014 in meinem neuen Wohnland Thailand eine Thailänderin geheiratet, und wir sind gegenseitig wunschlos glücklich, und können uns keine harmonischere Partnerschaft vorstellen - auch in unserem 9. Ehejahr nicht.
Wenn beide ihre Landessprache beherrschen, war das in meinem Fall überhaupt kein Problem. Das einzige, was ich meinerseits aus der Schweiz erbringen musste, war ein Zivilstandsnachweis über mich, der bestätigt, dass ich ledig oder geschieden, d.h. ungebunden und damit heiratsfähig war. Das habe ich innert Tagen von meinem Bürgerort Glarus Süd bekommen. Zusammen mit einem "Marriage Application" genannten Formular mussten wir dann beide bei der Schweizer Botschaft in Bangkok erscheinen, wo unsere Daten geprüft wurden. Innert 20 Minuten hatten wir den Botschaftsstempel auf dem erwähnten Formular, womit die schweizerische Seite komplett und erledigt war.
Die thailändische Seite war dann etwas aufwändiger, aber mit einer Frau, die genau versteht, was hier noch verlangt wird, die aber auch stets den perfekten Ton mit den thailändischen Beamten findet, was hier entscheidend ist, war auch das kein Problem. Zuerst musste die schweizerische "Marriage Application" durch einen von der CH-Botschaft autorisierten Uebersetzer in's Thailändische übersetzt werden. Das grössere Problem war, dass meine Frau keinen Geburtsschein hatte, der zum Zeitpunkt der Geburt meiner Frau (1975) offenbar noch nicht automatisch ausgestellt wurde. So musste meine Frau zu den Behörden ihres Geburtsdistrikts fahren, wo man ihr ein ca. 2,000 Seiten dickes, handgeschriebenes Journal aller Geburten aus ihren 70er-Jahren in die Hand drückte und sie bat, sich nun selber zu suchen und zu finden. Nach Stunden des suchens und blätterns fand sie dann endlich ihren Eintrag im Register, worauf man ihr dann 39 Jahe nach ihrer Geburt nachträglich noch einen zurückdatierten Geburtsschein ausstellte
Jetzt hatten wir alles zusammen, um bei der Provinzverwaltung von Chiang Mai vorzusprechen und den Antrag zur Heirat offiziell zu unterbreiten. Man prüfte die Dokumente auf Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit, und dann hiess es, es sei alles o.k., jetzt müssten die Papiere einfach noch zur Beglaubigung an das thailändische Auslandsministerium geschickt werden. Dieses indossierte unser Dokument auf der Rückseite, und nach ca. einer Woche bekamen wir Bescheid, dass unsere Heiratsurkunde abholbereit sei. So gelangten wir innert wenigen Wochen zu unserem Hochzeitszertifikat, das für Europäer, die nicht thailändisch sprechen, natürlich unleserlich und unverständlich ist, dafür ist es mit einem wunderschönen, prächtig farbigen Rahmen eingefasst!
Unsere Absicht war nie, irgend einmal in der Schweiz zu leben, weshalb wir für unsere Frau auch nie einen Schweizer Pass und somit die schweizerische Staatsbürgerschaft anstrebten. Trotzdem reisen wir regelmässig besuchshalber in der Schweiz, und als Ehepartnerin eines Schweizers ist es nun auch kein Problem mehr, für meine Frau ein Schengen-Visum zu erhalten. Dieses ist neuerdings 5 Jahre gültig und berechtigt zu unbeschränkten Ein- und Ausreisen, wobei man sich innerhalb von 6 Monaten jeweils maximal 180 Kalendertage in der Schweiz bzw. im Schengen-Raum aufhalten darf. Ein solches Visum ist kostenlos, wird innert wenigen Tagen auf dem Postweg zugestellt und ist auch noch kostenlos. Das erste Visum meiner Frau, als wir noch nicht verheiratet waren, war allerdings sehr mühsam zu bekommen, es galt nur für eine einmalige Einreise, und deckte just die geplante Aufenthaltsdauer ab. Verglichen mit dem Aufwand für eine Heirat war es ca. 10 mal schwieriger, unverheirateterweise zu einem Erstvisum zu kommen, und nur schon deshalb würde ich es wiederum genau so machen.
Vielleicht decken sich unsere Erfahrungen über eine Heirat in Thailand mit anderen, vielleicht haben andere aber auch andere Erfahrungen gemacht. Aber für mich war das Ganze fast eine Null-Aufwand-Transaktion, und auf alle Fälle viel einfacher als ach so manche Amtsangelegenheit in der Schweiz. Deshalb bin ich auch hier, und dann eine so solle Frau kennenlernen zu dürfen, war dann einfach nur Glück.
Mit freundlichen Grüssen aus Chiang Mai
Valentin Sigrist
Thank you very much for this insight.
Vielen Dank für diesen Einblick.
Hello
I too live in a mixed national marriage.
We got married in Kisumu/ Kenya - but I continued to work part time in Switzerland ( 3 mths here - 3 mths there, etc).
I registered our marriage in my home canton 4 mths later.
ALL agencies and offices were VERY accommodating and helpful.
EVERYTHING was handled in a very friendly, courteous and professional manner.
I am VERY THANKFUL to everyone for the great job!
Hallo
Auch ich lebe in einer gemischt nationalen Ehe.
Wir haben in Kisumu/ Kenya geheiratet - ich habe aber noch Teilzeit weiter in der Schweiz gearbeitet ( 3 Mte hier - 3 Mte dort, etc)
Ich habe unsere Ehe in meinem Heimat Kanton registrieren lassen 4 Mte später.
ALLE Stellen und Büros waren SEHR zuvorkommend und hilfsbereit.
ALLES wurde sehr freundlich, zuvorkommend und professionell geregelt.
Ich bin allen SEHR DANKBAR für die super Arbeit!
My South African wife and I tied the knot in 1992 in South Africa. We have had only the best of services re registrations, and other inquiries when we travelled subsequently.
In 2014 we requested for her to become a naturalized Swiss Citizen.
Again, the Swiss Consulate in Pretoria and its employees were always friendly and very helpful during the application and process of meeting all requirements necessary. In March 2015 a welcoming email confirmed the application had been approved.
All dealings with Swiss authorities via the Consulate in PTA have been easy and without challenges, including Passport and ID Card applications.
Proudly Swiss
Michael Graupner
I am a Canadian / South African and have been married to a Swiss national for 19 years. We live in South Africa with our 4 children and are considering a possible move to Switzerland. Any advice on the process to become a naturalised Swiss citizen while still living in SA would be most appreciated. Thank you.
Thank you for your question. I would like to refer you to the following website: [url]https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/integration-einbuergerung/schweizer-werden/verheiratet.html[/url]
But your children have Swiss citizenship? How old are they?
Vielen Dank für Ihre Frage. Ich verweise Sie gerne auf folgende Webseite: [url]https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/integration-einbuergerung/schweizer-werden/verheiratet.html[/url]
Ihre Kinder haben aber das Schweizer Bürgerrecht? Wie alt sind sie?
My wife is German, I am Swiss. We got married 5 years ago.
In Ingelheim Germany, especially my German wife was treated like a potential fraud. When we finally had all the papers together to get married, the registrar of Ingelheim still claimed that it was not possible. Even when the Swiss registrar in Stans told her German colleague that she would marry us, she refused.
We finally got married in Stans.
We still don't know whether it was the German registrar from Ingelheim or the German bureaucracy.
Meine Frau ist Deutsche, ich bin Schweizer. Wir haben vor 5 Jahren geheiratet.
In Ingelheim Deutschland wurde vor allem meine deutsche Frau wie eine potentielle Betrügerin behandelt. Als wir alle Papiere zum heiraten endich zusammen hatten, behauptete die Standesbeamte von Ingelheim immer noch, dass gehe nicht. Selbst als die zuständige Standesbeamtin in der Schweiz in Stans der deutschen Kollegin erklärte sie würde uns trauen, weigert sich diese.
Wir haben schliesslich in Stans geheiratet.
Wir wissen bis heute nicht, lag es an der deutschen Standesbeamtin aus Ingelheim oder der deutschen Bürokratie.
Do you have a link to nationalities in these marriages? Is it all Swiss-other, or other-other, and what is "other"? I once asked someone in the statistics office for the divorce rates in Switzerland and found Swiss-Swiss had a 33% chance of divorce, Swiss man - other 34% and Swiss woman - other about 80%. For the mixed ones, all shortly after "other" got their C permit or Swiss Nationality. Are these statistics the same for the Swiss Abroad? If so, where do they stay married the longest? In case I decide to emigrate again. Getting married was easy in CH but you had to do it twice, one civil, one church.
I as a U.S. citizen married my wife, a Swiss citizen, in 2004. The Swiss Consulate in the United States was helpful both to register to marry in Switzerland as well as register our family unit once we returned to the United States. We have subsequently had five children and each step of the way the Swiss Consulate has coordinated registration of our children with the city of origin. The Swiss Consulate in Atlanta has been of wonderful service to our family over the years - we are grateful.
1966. I married a Pakistani in Pakistan. Marriage certificate to be translated from Urdu to English, submitted to Swiss Embassy. Everything smoothly and quickly. My wife did not even have to go all the way down to Karachi for the Swiss passport. Just sent a photo together with the marriage certificate. Efficient.
With more luck than good sense, we were still able to marry on time 😅 we owe this on the one hand to the birth of our first child, which I had immediately reported to the responsible consulate. Since my husband was thus already entered in the register, everything could be done within 2 weeks? Approximately taken care of. The documents from our municipality would normally have gone to Switzerland by mail. I then personally drove the documents to Switzerland and personally picked them up again after only a few days. In the end, it was really more luck than good sense. However, we find it a shame that spontaneous weddings are not possible due to the bureaucracy in most countries.
Best regards melanie
Mit mehr Glück als Verstand konnten wir noch pünktlich heiraten 😅 das verdanken wir zum einen der Geburt unseres ersten Kindes, welches ich sofort beim zuständigen Konsulat gemeldet hatte. Da mein Mann somit bereits im Register eingetragen war, konnte alles innerhalb von 2 Wochen? Ungefähr erledigt werden. Die Unterlagen von unserer Gemeinde wären normalerweise per Post in die Schweiz gegangen. Ich habe die Unterlagen dann persönlich in die Schweiz gefahren und nach bereits wenigen Tagen persönlich wieder abgeholt. Am Schluss war es tatsächlich mehr Glück als Verstand. Schde finden wir allerdings, dass spontane Hochzeiten auf Grund der Bürokratie in den meisten Ländern nicht möglich sind.
Beste Grüße melanie
Dear Melanie, thank you for your contribution. Where are you at home?
Liebe Melanie, vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag. Wo sind Sie denn Zuhause?
