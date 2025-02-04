Not a woman in sight, and only German speakers – the Centre Party’s selection for the upcoming Federal Council election is drawing criticism from the left.

On Monday, the Centre Party presented its two-man ticket to succeed Viola Amherd: Markus Ritter (from canton St Gallen, member of the House of Representatives and President of the Swiss Farmers’ Union) and Martin Pfister (Health Director of canton Zug) are to stand for election by the parliament on March 12.

The Social Democratic Party has criticised the ticket as unbalanced and too right-leaning. “With Mr. Ritter and Mr. Pfister, they are presenting a ticket with two men from the right fringe of their party,” said Social Democratic Party parliamentary group leader Samira Marti to news portal Watson. Green Party parliamentary group leader Aline Trede also expressed disappointment at the absence of a female candidate, despite welcoming the two-man option.

Political observers are now speculating: could parliament be tempted to introduce a “wild card candidate” – a nominee not officially put forward by the Centre Party?

In recent weeks, several centrist politicians have declined to run for the Federal Council, often citing personal reasons, despite the prestige of the position. A similar trend is emerging in the private sector: according to Le Temps, more executives are prioritising work-life balance, making it increasingly difficult to find candidates for top positions.