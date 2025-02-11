Lost Cells is a new investigative audio documentary series that delves into the world of high-tech health solutions. It examines the trust we place in technology to protect us from future illness – and what happens when that trust is broken.

The story follows Luis Daniel Marín, a former journalist battling a terminal illness. He discovers that the Swiss company he relied on to store his baby’s cord blood may have lost the very stem cells that could save his life. Driven by a fierce desire to find a cure, he embarks on an emotional quest to find his daughter’s stem cells. He connects with a diverse group of families from across Europe united by a shared sense of betrayal and a desperate need for answers. Together they form an unlikely alliance to expose the impact of the bankruptcy of the Cryo-Save cord blood bank on hundreds of thousands of families across Europe.

The series also highlights the struggles of a Serbian family whose hopes of helping their daughter through groundbreaking research at Duke University were shattered by Cryo-Save’s failure. Through their stories, Lost Cells delves into the vulnerability of families, the ethical dilemmas of emerging scientific advancements, and the gaps in regulation within the private cord blood banking industry.

As the families look for answers they grapple with corporate intrigue, a lack of transparency and supervision in the private cord blood banking industry, and profound personal questions of what it means to lose the most valuable thing we own, our DNA.

Lost Cells will captivate audiences with its suspenseful narrative, compelling characters, and insightful exploration of the emerging cord blood banking industry that resonates deeply with our anxieties about health, technology and the future.

Lost Cells is an original SWI swissinfo.ch trilingual podcast series, made in collaboration with Piz Gloria Productions, Futur Proche and Studio Ochenta.

Narrated in English, Spanish and French by science journalists, Angela Saini, Esther Sanchez and investigative reporter Antoine Harari, the Lost Cells podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.