A Swiss man has died fighting in Ukraine. He is believed to be the first Swiss national to die as a mercenary in Ukraine’s war against Russia, according to Swiss public television, SRF.

“The Swiss embassy in Kyiv was informed by the Ukrainian army earlier this year that a Swiss national had apparently been killed in action,” confirmed the Swiss foreign ministry. The circumstances of his death remain unclear, and it is not known in which unit or location he was stationed.

The federal government’s military justice system currently has 13 ongoing prosecutions against Swiss citizens who have joined a foreign army, an offence punishable by fines or up to three years’ imprisonment.

On Friday, the House of Representatives’ legal affairs committee is set to discuss a parliamentary initiative proposed by Social Democrat Jon Pult, calling for an amnesty for these individuals. “What they are doing is illegal, but it aligns with Swiss values because [in Ukraine] they are defending democracy and the sovereignty of a country,” argued Pult.

Centre Party parliamentary group leader Philipp Matthias Bregy, also a member of the legal affairs committee, disagrees. “We have a clear ban on mercenaries that must be maintained. Allowing people to go and fight abroad would be difficult to reconcile with our neutrality,” said Bregy.