Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter (pictured) and former UEFA President and FIFA Vice President Michel Platini appeared in court in Switzerland today, accused of fraud – two-and-a-half years after they were acquitted.

The trial concerns a CHF2 million ($2.22 million) payment that Platini received from FIFA, world football’s Zurich-based governing body, in 2011. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has accused the two men of fraud, among other charges.

In July 2022, the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona acquitted them of fraud, dishonest management and document forgery. However, the OAG has appealed against this verdict.

Olivier Thormann, president of the Court of Appeal of the Federal Criminal Court, previously led the investigation against Blatter and Platini while working at the OAG; as a result, he has recused himself. Platini subsequently succeeded in having other judges and clerks withdrawn from the case, necessitating the formation of an extraordinary court. The trial has therefore resumed in an unusual venue: a randomly selected court in Muttenz.

The Extraordinary Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court is holding hearings at the Muttenz criminal justice centre, with proceedings scheduled until March 13. A verdict is expected on March 25.