Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
World Health Organization (WHO)
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland Today

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland Today
Listening: Switzerland Today

Dear Swiss Abroad,

Today's briefing has a strong focus on Swiss politics and the influence of US President Donald Trump. He's been inspiring the right-wing Swiss People's Party in particular, who have followed an idea recently implemented by the Trump administration.

We also look at other decisions decided today at the federal parliament in Bern and at the People's Party's attempt to activate the safeguard clause to limit immigration.

Happy reading!

This content was published on
5 minutes

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

World Health Organization (WHO)
Keystone

Today the right-wing Swiss People’s Party filed a parliamentary motion that urges the government to pull Switzerland out of the World Health Organization (WHO) “as soon as possible”, the 24heures newspaper reported.

The party calls the WHO “a bureaucratic monster” that is increasingly encroaching on states’ sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives adopted a declaration calling on the government to step up cooperation with Europe on security policy. It believes that Europe must respond in unison to geopolitical upheavals and tensions. The People’s Party was the only party to oppose the declaration.

Parliament also took a number of other important decisions today. The House of Representatives decided to extend the moratorium on genetic engineering by five years. The Senate adopted a motion calling for sleep disorders to be included in the national strategy for the prevention of non-communicable diseases.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
Magdalena Martullo-Blocher
Keystone / Anthony Anex


At the beginning of the year, the Swiss People’s Party tried to activate the safeguard clause to limit immigration, CH Media’s German-language newspapers reveal. Parliamentarians from other parties denounced this as an attempt to torpedo the new package of agreements with the European Union.

The party felt that the government should enact measures to limit immigration. Magdalena Martullo-Blocher of the People’s Party (pictured) revealed this on Tuesday evening in Zurich during a debate on the new package of treaties with the EU.

The People’s Party request was discussed by the House of Representatives’ Foreign Policy Committee. However, the representatives of the other parties pointed out that the safeguard clause was only applicable under certain conditions. Most members of the committee thus rejected the request.

“It would be a big mistake to invoke the safeguard clause at a time when the new package of agreements between Switzerland and the EU is being finalised,” said Social Democrat Eric Nussbaumer. Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter from the Centre Party pointed out that the safeguard clause only allows immigration to be limited in the event of serious economic or social problems, arguing that these conditions had not been met.

Swiss federal parliament.
Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle


Swiss parliamentarians tend to talk too much. The result is a backlog of business, according to the Ticino newspaper Corriere del Ticino. So far, all attempts to find a solution have failed. 

During debates on popular initiatives, each member of the House of Representatives has the opportunity to speak. Yesterday, for example, during the debate on the cash initiative, 34 speakers came forward. When debates drag on, the House of Representatives chamber is sometimes half-empty, and parliamentarians take advantage of this to do something else.

The problem is such that at the end of each session, there are between 800 and 1,000 items left undecided. And after two years they end up in the bin. In May, the House of Representatives is due to hold an extraordinary session to deal with the outstanding parliamentary business. However, during these days, parliamentarians submit more items than they manage to discuss.

The solutions proposed to correct this phenomenon are not convincing. A parliamentary initiative by Damien Cottier of the Radical-Liberal Party to reduce speaking time in the lower chamber from five to three minutes was recently rejected. Yesterday an initiative to limit the number of parliamentary interventions that parliamentarians can table per legislature was also rejected.

Passengers at station.
Keystone / Valentin Flauraud


The number of people transported by the Swiss Federal Railways has never been higher. The national railway company presented its results today.

Last year 1.39 million passengers travelled daily on long-distance and regional trains. The growth was mainly driven by international and leisure traffic, and to a lesser extent by commuter traffic due to telecommuting, said chief executive officer Vincent Ducrot.

The Federal Railways expects growth of 34% in passenger-kilometres in Switzerland. This will require an expansion of the overall rail offering. The Federal Railways will also be expanding its international connections, particularly to Germany and Italy. A direct link between Switzerland and London is also under consideration.

The Swiss Transport Workers’ Union has urged the Federal Railways to “make targeted investments in its employees”. It points out that employees have made a major contribution to the firm’s ability to overcome the challenges facing the rail industry and to achieve a profit of CHF275 million ($310 million).

Swiss plane.
Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Picture of the day

A journalist films the new Airbus A350 aircraft at the Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) annual press conference in Zurich-Kloten today. The aircraft will join the fleet in summer 2025.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb/ts

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR