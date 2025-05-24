The Week in Switzerland

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter (left) and Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, President of Kosovo, take selfies on Parliament Square in Bern on Wednesday.

Crowds lined Parliament Square in Bern on Wednesday to welcome the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani Sadriu , who was paying the first state visit to Switzerland by a Kosovar head of state.

The two-day visit confirmed the “diverse relations that flourish” between the two countries, said Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter in her official speech.

The Kosovar diaspora in Switzerland comprises around 160,000 people. Albanian is the second most widely spoken foreign language in Switzerland, after English.

“Today, numerous second- and third-generation Swiss citizens of Kosovar heritage call Switzerland home. They have become woven into the fabric of our society,” Keller-Sutter said. “Whether they’re football stars, teachers, mechanics, managers or politicians, they have all helped shape our nation for decades. Their success stories are also Switzerland’s success stories.” One of these success stories is Xherdan Shaqiri, the Kosovo-born Swiss football star, who met Vjosa Osmani Sadriu at a state banquetExternal link on Wednesday night.