It was another deadly weekend in the Swiss Alps. The bodies of five skiers were found above Zermatt on Saturday and a man died in an avalanche near Kandersteg, in the Bernese Oberland, on Sunday. Meanwhile, a crumbling mountain continues to threaten the small Valais village of Blatten.

Five lifeless bodies were discovered on the Adler Glacier near Zermatt on Saturday. The alarm was raised by hikers who spotted abandoned skis below the Rimpfischhorn, at 4,000 metres. The victims are still being identified.

The circumstances of this tragedy are still unknown. The five people could have been swept away by snow piled up by the wind. The Office of the Attorney General of canton Valais has opened an investigation.

In the Bernese Alps, a 29-year-old man was swept away by an avalanche on the Morgenhorn on Sunday afternoon.

Residents of the evacuated village of Blatten in canton Valais, meanwhile, have still not been able to return home. The Birch Glacier above Blatten is of particular concern to specialists. It is threatening to break up, with nine million tonnes of rocks and debris from a nearby crumbling mountain estimated to have amassed on the ice. The next step is to improve the surveillance system for the glacier and the road leading to Blatten, which is highly exposed.