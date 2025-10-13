Sébastien Lecornu was (re)appointed Prime Minister of France on Sunday evening, just a few days after resigning.

There is another political soap opera that is being closely followed in Switzerland: the tribulations of French political life. On Monday, Swiss media reported on the new French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, who was reappointed only days after briefly resigning.

Swiss coverage expressed scepticism about the new government’s ability to meet expectations for change. Blick summed up the mood: “The government will have to make people forget the man at the Élysée who now dominates the atmosphere with his record unpopularity: Emmanuel Macron.”

The immediate challenge for Lecornu’s team is drafting a budget for a highly indebted France. On the talk show C dans l’air on France 5, Blick correspondent Richard Wehrli noted that the shortage of funds could affect bilateral projects with Switzerland – including ferry links on Lake Geneva.

These cross-border services are jointly financed by both countries, but France had initially refused to renew the cost-sharing agreement. After lengthy negotiations, a compromise was reached: each side will continue to cover half of the deficit, but with fewer connections. The Lausanne and the Thonon-les-Bains route will be reduced by half.