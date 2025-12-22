Switzerland Today
As the Christmas holiday period approaches, many Swiss mountain destinations are still waiting for snow.
Meanwhile, a Swiss court has admitted climate litigation brought against a large corporation in Switzerland - the cement maker Holcim. This is a Swiss first and a decision that could make waves internationally.
A Zug court has admitted that four residents of the tiny Indonesian island of Pari are allowed to sue a Swiss corporation for climate damages, Swiss public radio SRF reports. The cement giant Holcim is defending itself against the legal complaint, which has attracted attention beyond Switzerland.
The Zug Cantonal Court declared today that the climate lawsuit brought against the multinational is admissible. The plaintiffs blame Holcim for global warming, which is causing sea levels to rise and increasingly threatening their homeland. Whether the cement maker is actually liable is still undecided, but the court’s acceptance of the lawsuit is considered a legal turning point.
Holcim argues that the courts are not the right place to take action against climate change, writes SRF. Politicians should decide who is allowed to emit how much CO₂, not a court. The court disagrees: court verdicts do not replace climate policy, but complement it. The case is not about Swiss climate targets, but about specific demands by the affected islanders.
Holcim intends to appeal. Regardless of what happens next, the court’s admission of the lawsuit increases the pressure on large polluters. The case is part of a growing body of climate lawsuits – almost 3,000 climate cases are pending in over 60 countries.
The US immigration authority ICE has arrested three Swiss citizens. The reason was so-called “overstays” – longer stays than permitted. All have since been released.
According to SonntagsBlick, the three Swiss nationals were detained by the US immigration authorities and held in custody until their departure. The Swiss foreign ministry has confirmed the case, but has not provided any further details on the time or duration of the detention due to data protection reasons. The individuals concerned had extended their stay longer than their Esta travel authorisation or visa allowed – all have since been released.
Swiss nationals can travel to the US with an Esta for up to 90 days without a visa. Anyone who exceeds this period must expect to be deported and may be banned for life from travelling visa-free in the future, SRF notes.
The case comes at a time when US migration policy is being tightened. The ICE authorities are expected to arrest and deport at least one million people every year, according to SonntagsBlick. Some arrests have also been made in what are actually legal proceedings, for example in connection with US green card applications. It remains unclear whether the Swiss were arrested under similar circumstances.
The Swiss armed forces are considering a second fleet of fighter jets. In addition to the expensive F-35 jets, cheaper aircraft could also be deployed in the future. The aim is to reduce costs and diversify the air force.
Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister announced last week that the fighter jet fleet would be expanded to up to 70 aircraft in the long term. At the same time, he said that Switzerland would buy fewer F-35s from the US for the time being. All options would be examined – from high-tech jets to simpler models. This could mean that earlier candidates such as the Swedish Gripen or the Italian Leonardo M-346 could become options again, according to SRF.
Those in favour argue that lighter fighter jets could take on simple air policing tasks and thus relieve the burden on the F-35s. Critics, on the other hand, warn of high additional costs, as two fleets would require more training, more maintenance and more personnel.
The background to the debate is rising expenditure. SRF reports that the F-35s could cost up to CHF1.35 billion more than planned. This is why the idea of a more favourable complementary fleet is gaining support in parliament.
Green meadows instead of white ski slopes. The lack of snow is putting ski destinations under pressure just before Christmas. Small resorts in particular are struggling financially, while the bigger destinations are maintaining high prices despite limited operations.
In Appenzellerland, in eastern Switzerland, many ski lifts are located at 800 to 1,000 metres above sea level, but are increasingly at a standstill. The Urnäsch ski lift, for example, was only in operation for six days last season, writes SRF. Winter-only operation is no longer worthwhile, and alternatives such as summer offers with bike trails or even closures are now being considered.
Other resorts depend on technology for their survival. The Horn ski lift in Schwende, canton Appenzell Inner Rhodes, can operate thanks to its snowmaking system. But even artificial snow has its limits and requires low temperatures and major investment. The risks remain high for many small lifts.
While small lifts are struggling to survive, the cost of skiing in large resorts remains high. According to an analysis by Blick, only one-third of all lifts in Switzerland were operating on December 21, but day tickets often cost more before Christmas/New Year than in January.
