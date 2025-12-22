Ibu Asmania (left) and Arif Asmania (centre) – residents of Pari Island – in front of the government building in Zug, Switzerland, during the court hearing against Holcim in September 2025.

A Zug court has admitted that four residents of the tiny Indonesian island of Pari are allowed to sue a Swiss corporation for climate damages, Swiss public radio SRF reports. The cement giant Holcim is defending itself against the legal complaint, which has attracted attention beyond Switzerland.

The Zug Cantonal Court declared today that the climate lawsuit brought against the multinational is admissible. The plaintiffs blame Holcim for global warming, which is causing sea levels to rise and increasingly threatening their homeland. Whether the cement maker is actually liable is still undecided, but the court’s acceptance of the lawsuit is considered a legal turning point.

Holcim argues that the courts are not the right place to take action against climate change, writes SRF. Politicians should decide who is allowed to emit how much CO₂, not a court. The court disagrees: court verdicts do not replace climate policy, but complement it. The case is not about Swiss climate targets, but about specific demands by the affected islanders.

Holcim intends to appeal. Regardless of what happens next, the court’s admission of the lawsuit increases the pressure on large polluters. The case is part of a growing body of climate lawsuits – almost 3,000 climate cases are pending in over 60 countries.