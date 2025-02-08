The week in Switzerland

The selection process for candidates to succeed Defence Minister Viola Amherd is now complete. After a challenging search, the Centre Party finally presented two candidates on Monday.

The frontrunner appears to be Markus Ritter from St Gallen. His strengths: he is already well known as a member of the House of Representatives and serves as President of the influential Swiss Farmers’ Union. The second candidate is Martin Pfister, a member of the cantonal government of Zug, where he heads the health department.

The response from other parties has been lukewarm. The left has criticised the absence of a female candidate and the right-leaning nature of the two nominees. Meanwhile, the right has been quick to highlight the Centre Party’s struggles in finding candidates, with many prominent figures declining the opportunity to run for the country’s highest political office.

Now that the candidates are known, the process will move forward, with the two nominees appearing before various parliamentary groups. The final decision will be made on 12 March, when the Federal Assembly elects Viola Amherd’s successor. It remains to be seen whether Parliament will accept the Centre Party’s choice or if a surprise candidate will emerge.