Swiss government minister fights for ‘decency’ against Grok
Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter has spoken out for the first time about her legal complaint against unknown persons for insult and defamation.
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Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, Keller-Sutter said the case is of “of criminal relevance” and emphasised the importance of defending “values and convictions”.
A week ago it emerged that the Bernese public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation following a complaint by the government minister that a user had instigated the artificial intelligence bot Grok to direct sexist insults at her on the X social media platform.
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“If the so-called mainstream means to be disrespectful, to have no more decency, then I take note of that,” Keller-Sutter said. “But I fight for the opposite.”
The Bernese prosecutor’s office is not the only authority currently conducting official investigations against Grok, Elon Musk’s Platform X and his company xAI. The European Commission has also initiated proceedings against the X Group.
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Swiss government minister files digital abuse complaint against AI chatbot Grok
Adapted from Italian by AI/mga
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