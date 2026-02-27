Swiss Bank MBaer Gets Shut Down Over Alleged Sanction Breaches

(Bloomberg) — Swiss authorities revoked the license of MBaer Merchant Bank AG over evidence it helped clients evade sanctions, saying it had been a risk to the country and its financial system.

The announcement from financial regulator Finma comes a day after the US proposed cutting off MBaer from its financial system because of alleged links to Iran and Russia. The Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network said that MBaer has been working with customers that engage in money laundering and that executives and employees were likely complicit in in some activities.

The revelations are a blow for Switzerland’s financial center, which has been trying to polish its image since the end of the country’s banking secrecy laws over a decade ago. Swiss banks paid billions of US dollars in fines to the US for helping wealthy individuals hide their assets from tax authorities.

“The case is extremely serious,” Finma said in a statement Friday. “Through its conduct and inadequate organization,” MBaer “has exposed itself and the Swiss financial center to disproportionately high risks.”

The regulator said it found “systematic shortcomings” in MBaer’s compliance with rules. The bank “does not have an adequate structure in place for combating money laundering” and so enabled clients to circumvent official asset freezes. It said its liquidation order against MBaer is now effective after the bank dropped an appeal against the regulator’s decision.

A spokesperson for MBaer wasn’t immediately able to provide comment.

MBaer was founded in 2018 and is based in Zurich. It was set up by Michael Baer, the great-grandson of Julius Baer, who founded the Swiss bank of the same name more than a hundred years ago.

At the end of 2025, the bank held client assets totaling 4.9 billion Swiss francs ($6.4 billion), maintained almost 700 client relationships and had over 60 employees, according to Finma, which said it had been investigating MBaer since 2024. The supervisor found that 80% of the business relationships carried increased risks. Most recently, 98% of the assets received came from high-risk clients.

The regulator also said that it opened proceedings against four individuals who may have been responsible for the matters under investigation.

Along with violating Russia-related sanctions and links to Iranian terrorist organizations, MBaer played a “key role” in handling funds tied to corruption schemes of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company since 2020, according to the document detailing the findings by FinCEN.

It’s the first time a Swiss bank has shown up in a list of companies and countries designated by FinCEN as being of “primary money laundering concern,” according to a Bloomberg review of the agency’s website.

The move also comes during a time of heightened tensions between Switzerland and the US over tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

–With assistance from Paula Doenecke.

