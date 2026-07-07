The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss Diaspora
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Swiss democracy

Swiss sexual violence victims could get more accident insurance coverage

Federal Council wants accident benefits for all victims of sexual violence
Federal Council wants accident benefits for all victims of sexual violence Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government has recommended that all victims of sexual violence will in future be covered by accident insurance.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss sexual violence victims could get more accident insurance coverage
Listening: Swiss sexual violence victims could get more accident insurance coverage
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The proposal has met with widespread support during the consultation process, with only the Swiss People’s Party expressing opposition.

Sexual assaults on unconscious persons are not currently classified as accidents in Switzerland. The amendment to the Accident Insurance Act is intended to ensure that health-related harm resulting from sexual assaults is consistently covered by insurance.

The Radical Party, the Centre Party, the Greens, the Conference of Cantonal Social Directors and NGO Brava, which campaigns against violence against women, welcome the planned legislative amendment. The Centre Party described the current situation as a “shocking loophole in the existing law”.

The Swiss People’s Party rejected the draft as a “special solution that runs counter to the system”. It fears that the expansion of benefits will result in greater administrative burden and higher costs.

More

How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR