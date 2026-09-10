Swiss voters doubt politicians’ abilities in global crises
A majority of Swiss voters doubt the country’s political system’s ability to take effective action. At the same time, they are in favour of closer international cooperation and greater government investment in the future.
These are the findings of a representative survey, as announced by the Swiss Society for Social Welfare (SGG) on Wednesday. The survey was carried out on behalf of the SGG by its think tank, Pro Futuris, and the University of Bern.
According to the survey, fewer than a third of respondents believe that Swiss politicians are capable of responding to global crises at an appropriate pace. A relative majority assessed Switzerland as poorly prepared for geopolitical and security challenges.
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In response, three-quarters of participants favour closer cooperation with other democracies. Around 60% prefer security cooperation with partners such as the European Union or NATO to extensive autonomy. Opinions were mixed regarding closer ties with the EU.
Domestically, respondents see the greatest challenges in healthcare costs, immigration and housing costs. Around 73% are in favour of the state investing more in areas such as research, education and infrastructure.
At the same time, a relative majority of 40% would like to see fewer economic regulations. However, just under 80% of respondents believe that businesses should take on more responsibility for the country’s economic standing. A majority also expects government action on the issue of artificial intelligence.
With this survey, the SGG has launched “Mission Suisse”. This “non-partisan and cross-sectoral initiative” aims to strengthen the capacity of Swiss democracy to take action.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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