Dear Swiss Abroad,

In Basel, the city’s zoo has seen great tragedy on a small scale as a male gorilla has killed his baby and a rival. “Losing two gorillas in one day – that is extremely tough,” the zoo’s curator said.

The official account of the incident refers to “natural behaviour”. Dominant gorillas would not usually see castrated males as rivals. But naturally, there is little natural about being parachuted into a zoo to lead an unfamiliar troop – nor to live there castrated.

And naturally, we are now shaken by the event – after all, we are but apes ourselves.

Best regards.