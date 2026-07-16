How neutral should Switzerland actually be?

For some it isn’t neutral enough, for others it’s too much so: Swiss neutrality is the topic of plenty of debate, both at home and abroad.

On September 27, voters have their say on the so-called neutrality initiative. Surveys show that the country’s neutral stance has solid backing – but that people also have quite different ideas of what it involves.

What do you think? How should Switzerland shape its neutrality today? Let us know in the debate below.

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