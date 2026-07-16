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How neutral should Switzerland actually be?

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Where does Switzerland stand in the world? And where is it heading? I focus on current and possible future developments. After completing my studies (history, law and European studies), I worked for a time at the Swiss embassy in Athens. I have journalistic experience at home and abroad, at the local and national levels, as a freelancer and as a staff journalist. Today, it's with an international focus.

For some it isn’t neutral enough, for others it’s too much so: Swiss neutrality is the topic of plenty of debate, both at home and abroad.

On September 27, voters have their say on the so-called neutrality initiative. Surveys show that the country’s neutral stance has solid backing – but that people also have quite different ideas of what it involves.

What do you think? How should Switzerland shape its neutrality today? Let us know in the debate below.

More
Neutrality as a compass: in which direction should it point?

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Neutrality

How the neutrality initiative could affect Swiss policy

This content was published on The neutrality initiative seeks to incorporate a strict interpretation of Swiss neutrality in the federal constitution. What would this mean for Switzerland’s foreign and security policy?

Read more: How the neutrality initiative could affect Swiss policy

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Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!
M
Mutiger Esel
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.

The interpretation of neutrality championed by Christoph Blocher is primarily aimed at maintaining lucrative business ties with Russia, regardless of the war – in clear contradiction to European solidarity. By blocking active support for Ukraine, Switzerland is effectively turning a blind eye to the suffering there. Should this security policy of isolation fail, the Swiss Army will bear the strategic and practical burdens of this security policy of passivity.__The profits are privatised, the risks passed on to the state – should the consequences of this policy prove fatal, it is ultimately the stalwart Swiss soldier who must bear the brunt.

Die von Christoph Blocher forcierte Auslegung der Neutralität zielt primär darauf ab, lukrative Geschäftsbeziehungen mit Russland ungeachtet des Krieges aufrechtzuerhalten – in deutlichem Widerspruch zur europäischen Solidarität. Indem die Schweiz eine aktive Unterstützung der Ukraine blockiert, nimmt sie das dortige Leiden faktisch in Kauf. Sollte diese sicherheitspolitische Isolationsstrategie scheitern, trägt die Schweizer Armee die strategischen und realen Lasten dieser sicherheitspolitischen Passivität.__Die Gewinne werden privatisiert, die Risiken auf den Staat abgewälzt – werden die Konsequenzen dieser Politik tödlich, hat letztlich der stramme Schweizer Soldat, solches auf sich zu nehmen.

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Mutiger Esel

Thank you for your contribution. Switzerland’s ambivalent stance towards Ukraine is also evident in its approach to sanctions, as I once attempted to demonstrate: https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/krieg-frieden/wie-die-schweiz-die-ukraine-richtig-sanktionieren-wollte-und-es-dann-doch-nicht-wirklich-tat/91335459

Danke für Ihren Beitrag. Das ambivalente Verhältnis der Schweiz zur Ukraine wird auch anhand der Sanktionen sichtbar, wie ich mal versucht habe aufzuzeigen: https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/krieg-frieden/wie-die-schweiz-die-ukraine-richtig-sanktionieren-wollte-und-es-dann-doch-nicht-wirklich-tat/91335459

V
vbrit

Neutrally is only made possible due to international law and order. The russia broke these by invading Ukraine. So upholding sanctions is in the Swiss interest. Otherwise, maintaining neutrality would become A LOT more expensive.

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@vbrit

"Neutrality is only possible thanks to the international legal order." – a good point.

"Die Neutralität ist nur dank der internationalen Rechtsordnung möglich." - ein guter Punkt.

M
Md6426

Switserland should stay neutral

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Md6426

Within Switzerland, neutrality is generally accepted and there is no talk of abandoning it.

Innerhalb der Schweiz ist die Neutralität allgemein akzeptiert und es gibt keine Diskussionen, sie aufzugeben.

P
Primeco

1. NATIONAL SECURITY__ •_Avoid retaliation: Stepping away from neutrality turns Switzerland into a target for foreign adversaries.__ •_Prevent domestic division: Our population is diverse; choosing sides in foreign conflicts risks dividing our own citizens.__ •_Maintain a defence focus: Our military should strictly protect our borders, not engage in external geopolitical games.____2. THE POWER OF MEDIATION__ •_Keep channels open: True neutrality allows Switzerland to act as a credible, unbiased mediator for peace talks.__ •_Protect humanitarian aid: Organizations like the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) rely on Swiss neutrality to access conflict zones safely.__ •_Provide a safe haven: Neutral ground is always needed for global diplomacy and de-escalation.____3. PROTECT ECONOMIC STABILITY__ •_Avoid destructive sanctions: Participating in boycotts harms trade relations and disrupts local businesses.__ •_Ensure financial safety: Neutrality secures Switzerland’s reputation as a stable, reliable global hub.__ •_Shield citizens from inflation: Staying out of conflicts protects our supply chains and energy security.____CONCLUSION: Neutrality is NOT weakness or indifference; it is an active strategy for peace. By refusing to take sides, we protect our citizens, prevent unnecessary enemies, and remain the one place in the world- hardly any left - where everyone can still sit down to negotiate and spare their countries and people from war catastrophes . I wonder sometimes: Is it really impossible to live together in peace and harmony !!! . __FACTS: My children (dual citizens; Canadian

Prop D
ProperD
@Primeco

You nailed it...Love your post...!!!

J
jepyerly@websud.ch
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

Switzerland, a small country, militarily insignificant. As soon as an F-35 reaches cruising speed, it is already out of Swiss airspace. On the other hand, its neutrality serves as a protective buffer, right there in the heart of Europe. But it is currently more difficult to remain neutral: the massive influx of foreign nationals into our country, socialism, the planned abandonment of our agriculture and our traditions, the stranglehold of stifling service and administrative sectors, and the excesses of leisure and sport replacing real work are weakening the Swiss people’s quality of life day by day, as incivility and insecurity take hold.

La Suisse, petit Pays, militairement insignifiant. Un F35, dès qu'il a atteint sa vitesse , n'est déjà plus en Suisse. . Par contre, sa neutralité sert de zone protectrice , là, au milieu de l'Europe. Mais, il est actuellement plus difficile d'être neutre, L'arrivée massive de personnes étrangères dans notre Pays, le socialisme, l'abandon programmé de notre agriculture, nos traditions , la main-mise des secteurs tertiaires et administratifs étouffants, les excès de loisirs et sports remplaçant le vrai travail , affaiblissent chaque jour, la qualité de vie des Suisses , où les incivilités , l'insécurité prennent place.

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@jepyerly@websud.ch

That’s a rather pessimistic picture you’re painting. You believe that neutrality is the answer to all these questions

Ein generell pessimistisches Bild, das Sie das zeichnen. Sie glauben, dass die Neutralität die Antwort auf all diese Fragen ist

J
jepyerly@websud.ch
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

In a world dominated by trade, money, corruption and global political and commercial agreements, Switzerland’s neutrality is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain. But why, for example, are we following the EU in imposing sanctions on Russia, whilst other countries – which are far worse – do as they please?

Dans un monde, où le négoce, l'argent, la corruption et les accords politiques et commerciaux à l'échelle mondiale , la neutralité de la Suisse est plus difficile à gérer. Mais pourquoi par exemple , on suit l'UE pour sanctionner la Russie , alors que d'autres Pays bien pires , font ce qu'ils veulent.

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@jepyerly@websud.ch

Switzerland has several dozen sanctions regimes, so it is not the case that it is only imposing sanctions on Russia.

Die Schweiz hat mehrere Dutzend Sanktionsregimes, es ist also nicht so, dass sie nur Russland sanktionieren würde.

A
Akumaoni
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

Switzerland risks no longer being taken seriously if, for example, it follows other European countries in imposing sanctions on Russia but does not impose sanctions on Israel

la Suisse risque de ne plus être prise au sérieux lorsqu'elle suit les pays européens dans les sanctions par exemple avec la russie et ne sanctionne pas Israël

K
kkckkc

To be neutral...means to be neutral. Cherry picking is not being neutral. Neutrality also has a rare value in keeping doors open for diplomatic solutions. Swiss diplomacy means something in this crazy world. If Switzerland takes sides as it has done e.g. by hosting a peace summit wrt russia ukraine but without russia...well that just makes Switzerland look really stupid.

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@kkckkc

Even Switzerland has largely abandoned the outdated approach of neutrality, which makes no distinction between aggressor and victim. Naturally, this upsets Russia. But despite all the rhetoric, Russia has not severed ties with Switzerland, so it can’t be that bad.

Den veralteten Ansatz der Neutralität, keinen Unterschied zwischen Aggressor und Opfer zu machen, hat selbst die Schweiz zu einem grossen Teil aufgegeben. Natürlich regt sich Russland darüber auf. Aber trotz aller Rhetorik hat Russland die Beziehungen zur Schweiz nicht abgebrochen, so schlimm kann es also nicht sein.

L
Luigi
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.

In my view and as I would wish, Swiss neutrality must be a strictly constitutional requirement.

A mio parere e desiderio la neutralità svizzera deve essere una condizione rigidamente costituzionale.

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Luigi

How exactly would you define them if they were to be set out in the Constitution?

Wie würden Sie sie genau definieren, wenn sie in der Verfassung präzisiert werden sollte

S
Swisslady
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.

I believe that we cannot simply decide on a whim: ‘Today we’ll be neutral, and we’ll see about tomorrow.’ Neutrality is non-negotiable. We cannot simply cherry-pick whatever suits us. I am very disappointed in our government, because that is exactly what it is doing. __Incidentally, I am also disappointed in the Federal Council in many other areas.

Ich bin der Meinung, dass wir nicht einfach willkürlich entscheiden können, Heute sind wir neutral und Morgen sehen wir mal. Neutralität ist nicht verhandelbar. Wir können nicht einfach die Rosinen heraus picken wie es uns in der Kram passt. Ich bin von unserer Regierung sehr enttäuscht, denn genau das macht sie. __Ich bin übrigens auch in vielen anderen Bereichen enttäuscht von dem BR.

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Swisslady

Could you describe this ‘cherry-picking’ in a bit more detail? Where do you see it?

Können Sie dieses "Rosinenpicken" etwas genauer beschreiben? Wo sehen Sie das

C
Crisague
The following contribution has been automatically translated from ES.

Can one remain neutral when they are destroying not only an entire culture but also a part of our planet? We are changing the way we perceive things and words. In the face of injustice and genocide, there is complicity. Neutrality is not an option. Furthermore, they are obliged by international law to take action.

Se puede ser neutral cuando no solo destruyen una cultura entera sino también un pedazo de nuestro planeta? Estamos cambiando la percepción de las cosas y de las palabras. Ante las injusticias y genocidios existe la complicidad. No hay neutralidad posible. Además, están obligados por el derecho internacional a actuar.

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Crisague

In that case, you are in favour of Switzerland giving up its neutrality

Dann sind Sie dafür, dass die Schweiz ihre Neutralität aufgibt

C
Crisague
The following contribution has been automatically translated from ES.

No state that calls itself democratic and is part of the international system can remain neutral. Neutrality is not neutrality at all; it is complicity. All countries – their governments and their people – that do not speak out to stop and condemn the genocide in Palestine are complicit. We said ‘never again’ to Nazism. Yet we fund Zionism. The world we are living in is a disgrace.

Ningún Estado que se diga democrático y que pertenezca al sistema internacional puede guardar neutralidad. El neutralidad no es tal, es complicidad. Todos los países con sus gobiernos y sus habitantes que no levantan la voz para frenar y condenar el genocidio en Palestina son cómplices. Al nazismo dijimos nunca mas. Al sionismo lo financiamos. El mundo que estamos viviendo es un asco.

N
Not Optimistic
@Crisague

Yep. Neutrality is a myth perpetrated by those wanting to make money from both sides. To use Switzerland's definition, if we saw an adult attacking a child on the street, we couldn't do anything to help the child because we are "neutral". __Neutrality is more than complicit. It always supports the aggressor.

J
jackye
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

Hello, I’ve lived in Switzerland for 30 years, having come from France, and Switzerland has remained the country I identify with most and hold dearest to my heart. I think it’s a shame that it doesn’t protect itself more. In my view, neutrality is a great achievement that our forebears managed to secure, and one that must remain deeply ingrained in the Swiss people. I am fully in favour of modifying neutrality to ensure greater protection, and I hope the people will realise that there is everything to be gained.__I already find it strange that, whilst remaining neutral, Switzerland has to pay into the European Union, where the money from all member states goes towards migrants, wars that Switzerland has no need for, and certainly other things besides the well-being of Europeans – though I’m not clever enough to know what those are.__I have faith in the Swiss way of life.

Bonjour, j'ai vécu 30 ans en Suisse venant de France et la Suisse est restée mon pays de référence et de coeur. je trouve domage qu'elle ne se protège pas plus. D'après moi la neutralité est une grande chose que nos aieux ont su conquérir et qui doit rester comme inscrit dans tout le peuple suisse. Modifier la neutralité pour avoir plus de protection, je suis tout à fait d'accord et j'espère que le peuple comprendra qu'il y a tout à gagner.__Je trouve dèjà anormal qu en étanty neutre la Suisse doive payer pour l'Union Européenne dont l'argent de tous les pays membres vont pour les émigrés, les guerres dont la Suisse n'a pas besoin et certainement d'autre choses que le bien-etre des européens m ais je ne suis pas assez intelligente pour savoir où.__J'espère en la réalité suisse.

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@jackye

What funds does Switzerland pay to the EU? And what do you mean by ‘immigrants’ and ‘wars’? I didn’t quite understand that.

Welche Gelder zahlt die Schweiz an die EU? Und was meinen Sie mit Einwanderern und Kriegen? Das habe ich nicht genau verstanden.

Prop D
ProperD

I forgot to add this to my post. If you publish my post you can add this at the end of my post if you wish.____"Switzerland should just be COMPLETELY neutral or stop using the term in relation to the country."

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@ProperD

In your view, what would complete neutrality look like?

Wie würde denn in Ihren Augen eine vollständige Neutralität aussehen

Prop D
ProperD
@Giannis Mavris

Interesting....I answered your question but you didn't publish it (--)

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
@ProperD

In that case, the comment must have violated our terms of use: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/about-us/terms-of-use/44141966

Prop D
ProperD

Switzerland showed its "true" face by putting sanctions on Russia but not on the USA or Israel for doing even worse but still claiming to be neutral...!!! That's not neutral in any sense of the word....Being neutral means not taking a side, not favoring any group, and staying fair during a disagreement. Switzerland is not doing any of the aforementioned at all. Now Switzerland is trying to clean-up its image as a so-called "neutral country" because they know that they've dropped the ball. The country is publishing various articles "explaining what Swiss neutrality is" etc. but they haven't been able to pick the ball back up. You can't change the meaning of a word to suit your needs, which is what Switzerland tries to do when it mentions "neutrality.".....The world is moving forward and unfortunately, as far as solving issues on Swiss soil, it will be and is becoming a thing of the past....You're not on neutral ground in a country who is blatantly impartial. Heck, Switzerland even has sanctions on Iran aligning with United Nations and European Union measures. Now tell me...what has Iran done to Switzerland...

A
Akumaoni
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
@ProperD

I completely agree – Switzerland’s international reputation is being tarnished when you see that Ireland,Spain, Norway, South Africa and other countries are taking action against the genocide in Palestine, whilst applying double standards by complying with European sanctions against Russia and remaining silent in the face of this 21st-century disgrace that is the genocide unfolding before our very eyes.

entièrement d’accord l’image de la Suisse ce ternie a l'international quand tu vois que l'Irlande,l’Espagne,la Norvège et l’afrique du sud et d’autre pays agir contre le génocide en Palestine et appliqué un deux poids de mesure en suivant les sanctions européennes contre la russie et ce taire face a l'ignominie du 21 ème siècle qu’est ce génocide en directe

G
Gjon Haskaj
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

The Federal Council has shown inconsistency in its foreign policy by imposing sanctions on Russia but not on Israel or the United States. Its freedom of action must therefore be restricted.

Le Conseil fédéral s’est montré incohérent dans sa politique extérieure en sanctionnant la Russie mais ni Israël ni les Etats-Unis. Sa liberté d’action doit donc être limitée.

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Gjon Haskaj

You raise an important point here. The question is: would it be better not to impose any sanctions at all? Foreign policy always involves compromises, and every decision has its costs. What do you think the costs would be if Switzerland were to stop imposing sanctions altogether?

Sie weisen hier auf einen wichtigen Punkt hin. Die Frage ist: Lieber überhaupt keine Sanktionen erlassen? Aussenpolitik ist immer mit Kompromissen verbunden, und jede Entscheidung hat Kosten. Was wären wohl die Kosten, wenn die Schweiz überhaupt keine Sanktionen mehr tragen würde

Elena Lacroix-Jaeggy
Elena Lacroix-Jaeggy
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

This issue of neutrality cannot be viewed in isolation from the bilateral agreements with the EU. A very detailed analysis needs to be carried out to distinguish between the obligations as defined by the new agreement and the principle of enhanced neutrality.__This must be interpreted symmetrically, as the outcome could otherwise be Kafkaesque. When, with whom, how, and on which specific points are we still neutral if there is, moreover, a commitment to the EU?__I suggest that the texts be interpreted symmetrically with the assistance of the legal services of Luxembourg and the EU, and in light of our constitutional obligations as currently defined. __No one has the knowledge or expertise to rule on this highly complex matter, and most people are completely unaware of the inner workings of the EU; __I know a thing or two about this, having worked at the European Commission for decades.... European social dialogue: 435,000 SMEs and SMIs

Ce dossier sur la neutralité ne peut pas être dissocié des accords bilatéraux avec l'UE. Il y a un travail très fin d'analyse à faire entre les obligations telles que définies par le nouvel accord et le principe de neutralité renforcée.__Il convient d'en faire une lecture symétrique car le résultat risque d'être kafkaien. Quand, avec qui, comment, sur quels points spécifiques sommes nous encore neutres s'il y a par ailleurs un engagement vis à vis de l'UE.__Je suggère qu'il y ait une lecture symétrique des textes avec l'aide des services juridiques du Luxembourg EU et nos obligations consitutionnelles telles que définies actuellement. __Personne n'a les connaissances ou compétences pour trancher sur ce sujet très ardu et dont la plupart ignorent totalement les rouages de l'UE; __J'en sais quelque chose, j'ai travaillé à la Commission européenne pendant des décennies.... Dialogue social européen 435.000 PME PMI

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Elena Lacroix-Jaeggy

A good point! It’s no secret that the backers of the neutrality initiative are also staunch opponents of closer ties with the EU.

Ein guter Hinweis! Es ist ja kein Geheimnis, dass die Initianten der Neutralitätsinitiative auch ausgesprochene Gegner einer Annäherung an die EU sind.

Anonymous

Politics today does not want to recognize the fact that neutrality is still a binary condition. Politicians would like an infinitely flexible definition of the term, with a collection of footnotes added to the bottom of the page to explain where it counts and where it does not. Sorry, that's not neutrality! The test of neutrality is instantly demonstrative. A nation that refuses to hold discussions in a state that professes to be neutral, by its refusal defines that state to be biased.

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Anonymous

To what extent is neutrality binary? Could you explain that?

Inwiefern ist Neutralität binär? Können Sie das erläutern

D
dh@denishofmann.net
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

Swiss neutrality is merely a façade: during the Second World War, German troops crossed through Switzerland disguised as potatoes. Well, yes, it was the first time we’d ever heard potatoes singing… It is now used by the right wing, and in particular the SVP, to perpetuate a harmful divide. Arms sales clearly highlight the absurdity of the current situation: we don’t sell them to countries at war! In the heart of Europe, our right wing wants us to remain a tiny ‘Heidiland’, complete with all its garden gnomes – including when it comes to ideas. The courage of our ancestors has taken a long, far too long, holiday

La neutralité suisse n'est que de façade : lors de la guerre 39-45, les troupes allemandes ont traversé la suisse déguisées en pomme terre. Ben oui, c'était la première fois qu'on entendait des pommes de terre chanter... Elle sert maintenant à la droite et notamment à l'UDC pour maintenir un clivage délétère. Les ventes d'armes montrent bien le ridicule de la situation actuelle : on n'en vend pas aux pays en guerre ! Au coeur de l'Europe, notre droite nous voit rester un minuscule Heidiland, avec tous ses nains de jardin, y compris au niveau des idées. Le courage de nos ancètres a pris de longues, trop longues vacances

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@dh@denishofmann.net

There’s plenty to discuss about Switzerland’s role in the Second World War – but I’ve never heard that bit about the potatoes before...

Über die Rolle der Schweiz im Zweiten Weltkrieg gibt es viel zu diskutieren - aber das mit den Kartoffeln habe ich noch nie gehört...

dario giandeini
Dario Giandeini
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.

It saddens me that an issue so vital to one of the pillars of Switzerland’s success is being reduced to a battle between the right and the left, and that, in the end, whoever is best at investing large sums of money will come out on top. I take comfort in the fact that nothing will change. The Swiss concept of neutrality was applied flexibly until quite recently. Then, the geopolitical system, having gone haywire, forced the Federal Council to adopt controversial and questionable measures. There is no point in denying that finance today manages wars, conflicts and peace. In the name of capital and the promised ‘prosperity’, the Right and the Left vie for ‘power’, ultimately aiming for the same practical ‘objectives’. Ideologies are merely the seasoning.

Mi rattrista il fatto che un tema tanto importante per uno dei pilastri del successo della Svizzera si riduca a una battaglia tra destra e sinistra e alla fine chi saprà investire meglio molti soldi l'avrà vinta. Mi conforta il fatto che nulla cambierà. Il concetto svizzero di neutralità è stato applicato senza rigidità fina a poco tempo fa. Poi, il sistema geopolitico, impazzito, ha imposto al CF di adottare misure controverse e discutibili. Inutile negare che la finanza oggi gestisce guerre, conflitti, pace. In nome del capitale e del "benessere" promesso, Destra e sinistra si contendono il "potere", mirando, in definitiva agli stessi "obiettivi" pratici. Le ideologie sono il condimento..

Giannis Mavris
Giannis Mavris SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Dario Giandeini

The idea that “the financial world today controls wars, conflicts and peace” is a rather far-fetched theory. And it’s a recurring theme when it comes to explaining the world. But the world is actually a bit more complicated than that.

Dass die "Finanzwelt heute Kriege, Konflikte und Frieden steuert" ist eine ziemlich abenteuerliche These. Und ein wiederkehrendes Motiv, wenn es darum geht, die Welt zu erklären. Aber die Welt ist schon ein bisschen komplizierter.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR