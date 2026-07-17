Thurgau may be the “orchard of Switzerland”, but clearly not that of the Swiss Army.

Has stealth become the Swiss Army’s new ideal? After replacing its traditional dress uniforms with a single camouflage uniform a few months ago, it now wants to keep a lower profile in public. Appearances at festivals, sporting events and other public gatherings could become less frequent.

The decision is driven by practical considerations. The army wants to focus more of its resources on defence and security tasks. At a time of budget constraints and a more challenging security environment, a visible presence at civilian events is no longer seen as a priority.

The pursuit of stealth does, however, have its limits. Switzerland’s future F-35 fighter jets, designed to be difficult to detect, will not take to the skies for some time. And when they do, they may still be accompanied by the far less discreet F/A-18s, which the army plans to keep in service as a second fleet for several more years.

Camouflage, meanwhile, seems to be working perfectly for Swiss fruit. The army is now serving Italian apple sauce, much to the frustration of Swiss producers. It says the Italian supplier was the only company to submit a compliant bid during the tender process. In German-speaking Switzerland, some are already lamenting the fate of their beloved “Apfelmus”. In French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, however, many are more puzzled by the long-standing tradition of serving apple sauce with pasta in the first place.

Translated from French, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/dos