The week in Switzerland
Dear Swiss readers,
Summer is in full swing in Switzerland, but the news isn’t taking a break.
The past few days have been dominated by a criminal case that has shocked the country, while the search for a cooling dip in lakes and rivers has sparked a worrying number of drownings. On a lighter note, a watch and a cap have also attracted attention far beyond their intended purpose.
Enjoy the read!
Accused of drugging and raping several women over many years, a former canton Aargau parliamentarian is at the centre of one of the most shocking criminal cases Switzerland has seen in recent years. This week, prosecutors sought a life sentence for the 57-year-old, who faces charges including aggravated rape, sexual acts with a minor and multiple counts of attempted murder. Investigators allege he drugged his victims before sexually assaulting them.
The case has taken on a new dimension with the identification of a third alleged victim. According to court documents obtained by Swiss public broadcaster SRF, the defendant’s former wife was also allegedly drugged repeatedly. Investigators have seized hundreds of hours of video footage, which is expected to form a key part of the prosecution’s case. The accused, who has been in pre-trial detention since 2023, denies much of the allegations.
But it is not only the scale of the allegations that has hit a nerve in the country. The mother and daughter whose testimony triggered the investigation also say they have not received enough support from authorities. Since the man’s arrest, they have found themselves in severe financial and administrative difficulty and fear being deported from Switzerland. Their lawyer says they have lost confidence in the institutions meant to protect them.
This is not the only case to have brought violence against women into the spotlight this week. In Neuchâtel, a parliamentarian has been referred to criminal court on rape and coercion charges, which he denies. And in Ticino, the president of the cantonal government is facing pressure after remarks attributed to him calling for violence against a woman were made public.
The heat continues to drive people to lakes and rivers. According to the Swiss Lifesaving Society, at least 15 people have drowned in just one month. That exceeds the number recorded during the same period last year, making this one of the deadliest starts to summer in recent years.
Experts attribute the increase to greater use of lakes and rivers, but also to people overestimating their swimming abilities. Young adults and older people are among those most at risk. Unlike swimming pools, natural bodies of water come with a range of hazards, such as strong currents, underwater objects, sudden temperature changes and misjudged distances.
Rescue operations are increasing across the country. Several fatal accidents have occurred in the Aare, one of Switzerland’s most popular rivers for summer swimming. The Swiss Lifesaving Society notes that most drownings happen in familiar places, where a false sense of security can lead people to lower their guard.
Switzerland is not alone on this. Authorities in several European countries are also reporting a rise in drownings following recent heatwaves.
Donald Trump is certainly not the brand ambassador Swiss companies had expected. Yet a watch and a cap, each associated in different ways with the US president, have seen sudden success in recent days. Against the backdrop of trade tensions between Bern and Washington, both have become unlikely hits.
The first is a new Swatch creation. To mark the 57th anniversary of the Moon landing, the Biel-based company has launched a gold MoonSwatch in a limited edition of 1,969 units – a nod to the year of the Apollo 11 mission. And there are more historical references: the gold is priced at its 1969 value, and buyers must complete a form modelled on the US ESTA visa application before they can hope to secure the right to buy the watch.
Meanwhile, a few days before this, during a visit to the US, Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, drew attention with a red cap bearing the slogan “Switzerland Great Since 1291”. Against the backdrop of the trade dispute with Washington, many interpreted it as a Swiss answer to Trump’s famous campaign caps. Here too, demand was immediate, with orders surging.
The success of these two items is unlikely to ease trade tensions between Bern and Washington. On Thursday, the US announced a new round of tariffs targeting around 60 countries, including Switzerland. Swiss exports are now subject to a 12.5% tariff, with Washington arguing that Swiss measures against forced labour in supply chains do not go far enough. The move is a blow to Swiss exporters, for whom the US remains a key market.
At first glance, it may seem like nothing more than a local dispute. But in Lancy, canton Geneva, a decision to significantly increase daycare fees has reignited a debate that resonates across Switzerland. Some families will soon face fees of up to CHF3,625 ($4,435) per month per child – in some cases an additional CHF27,000 a year.
The municipality argues that the move is about fairness. Until now, all families above a certain income threshold paid the same. Under the new system, households earning up to CHF260,000 a year will contribute more towards creating much-needed daycare spots in one of Switzerland’s fastest-growing towns.
It is precisely this reasoning that has sparked controversy. While authorities argue that wealthier families should contribute more, opponents say that these households already pay more through taxation and describe the measure as a form of “double contribution”. The debate between what Le Temps sums up as “extortion or a modest contribution to the collective effort” has prompted strong reactions well beyond Geneva.
And beyond the specific case, the issue speaks to several challenges facing Switzerland: a shortage of daycare places, the high cost of childcare and a low birth rate. In one of the world’s wealthiest countries, the question of who should pay to enable parents to work remains deeply divisive.
The week ahead
The summer lull continues in Swiss politics. Activity is expected to pick up slightly on Friday and Saturday as Switzerland celebrates its National Day. As every year, several government ministers will travel across the country to deliver their traditional August 1 speeches.
On the economic front, the coming days will provide a snapshot of the health of the Swiss economy. Several major companies, including UBS, Glencore, Sika and Sulzer, will publish their half-year results against a backdrop of continued global trade uncertainty.
The summer calendar also features several big events. The Bern Pride event is expected to draw thousands to the federal capital on Saturday, while National Day celebrations and public festivities will continue across the country throughout the first weekend of August.
Translated from French, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/dos
Most Read
Swiss Diaspora
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative