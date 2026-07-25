The week in Switzerland

Accused of drugging and raping several women over many years, a former canton Aargau parliamentarian is at the centre of one of the most shocking criminal cases Switzerland has seen in recent years. This week, prosecutors sought a life sentence for the 57-year-old, who faces charges including aggravated rape, sexual acts with a minor and multiple counts of attempted murder. Investigators allege he drugged his victims before sexually assaulting them.

The case has taken on a new dimension with the identification of a third alleged victim. According to court documents obtained by Swiss public broadcaster SRF, the defendant’s former wife was also allegedly drugged repeatedly. Investigators have seized hundreds of hours of video footage, which is expected to form a key part of the prosecution’s case. The accused, who has been in pre-trial detention since 2023, denies much of the allegations.

But it is not only the scale of the allegations that has hit a nerve in the country. The mother and daughter whose testimony triggered the investigation also say they have not received enough support from authorities. Since the man’s arrest, they have found themselves in severe financial and administrative difficulty and fear being deported from Switzerland. Their lawyer says they have lost confidence in the institutions meant to protect them.

This is not the only case to have brought violence against women into the spotlight this week. In Neuchâtel, a parliamentarian has been referred to criminal court on rape and coercion charges, which he denies. And in Ticino, the president of the cantonal government is facing pressure after remarks attributed to him calling for violence against a woman were made public.