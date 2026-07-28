Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
after the terror attack on the Pride Parade in Berlin, organisers and authorities in Switzerland are reviewing the security measures for upcoming major events such as the Zurich Street Parade.
At the same time, an alleged case of sexual abuse in Aargau continues to preoccupy Switzerland. The case has triggered a debate about the protection of victims and how the authorities deal with those affected.
Best regards
After the attack on the Berlin Pride Celebration organisers and authorities in Switzerland are reviewing the security precautions for upcoming major events. The Street Parade in Zurich and other Pride events are affected.
For the Street Parade on August 8 with an expected 800,000 visitors, the security situation is constantly being reassessed. The Zurich City Police wants to incorporate the findings from Berlin into its planning and adapt the existing security measures if necessary.
The organisers of the Swiss Pride events also say they are in close contact with the police, authorities and Fedpol. Despite the increased threat situation, they don’t want to cancel marches in the future because visibility is a central part of their commitment to the rights of queer people.
On Monday, around 200 people commemorated the victims of the attack in Berlin in Bern. The vigil underlined solidarity with the queer community – and the determination to continue public events despite increased security risks.
Around 400 people in Untersiggenthal in canton Aargau have expressed their solidarity with the victims of alleged sexual abuse that lasted for years . The case is increasingly developing into a debate about victim protection and the responsibility of the authorities.
At the vigil, the participants demanded a transparent reappraisal and better protection for victims of sexualised violence. The rally was organised by the Social Democratic Party Women Aargau. The two main victims were also present and thanked participants for their public support.
The public prosecutor’s office accuses a former Aargau parliament member from the Swiss People’s Party of having drugged three women – including his then partner and her underage daughter – sexually abusing them and filming the acts. The prosecutor is demanding a life sentence. The accused denies most of the allegations and the presumption of innocence applies.
Politically, the case is also causing criticism because of the treatment of the victims. Two Polish victims lost financial support after the arrest of the accused and the canton ordered their expulsion. The case has triggered calls for stronger victim protection – especially for people in precarious living conditions. Independently of this, the Swiss parliament approved the revision of the Victim Support Act in June.
Punctual, polite – and staring? On social media, many tourists and expats have written about the ‘Swiss Stare’ – a gaze that seems normal to the Swiss, but surprisingly intense to others.
Have you ever caught yourself staring at someone? Or did you feel stared at yourself? Then the “Swiss Stare” should be familiar to you. People from North America in particular report on social media that Swiss people hold their gaze longer and smile back less often.
Many locals react with amazement on Tiktok, for example – but the phenomenon seems surprisingly familiar to me personally. Experts say the “Swiss stare” has less to do with with rudeness than with culturally learned habits. How long eye contact is considered normal differs from country to country.
Whether Swiss people actually stare longer than others has not been scientifically proven. It thus remains an entertaining national cliché – one that is best acknowledged with a short smile.
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