One of the victims thanks the participants during the vigil against sexualised violence in Untersiggenthal.

Around 400 people in Untersiggenthal in canton Aargau have expressed their solidarity with the victims of alleged sexual abuse that lasted for years . The case is increasingly developing into a debate about victim protection and the responsibility of the authorities.

At the vigil, the participants demanded a transparent reappraisal and better protection for victims of sexualised violence. The rally was organised by the Social Democratic Party Women Aargau. The two main victims were also present and thanked participants for their public support.

The public prosecutor’s office accuses a former Aargau parliament member from the Swiss People’s Party of having drugged three women – including his then partner and her underage daughter – sexually abusing them and filming the acts. The prosecutor is demanding a life sentence. The accused denies most of the allegations and the presumption of innocence applies.

Politically, the case is also causing criticism because of the treatment of the victims. Two Polish victims lost financial support after the arrest of the accused and the canton ordered their expulsion. The case has triggered calls for stronger victim protection – especially for people in precarious living conditions. Independently of this, the Swiss parliament approved the revision of the Victim Support Act in June.