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Swiss Economic Outlook Brightens After Strong Quarterly Growth

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(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s economic outlook improved markedly this month, with a key index rising to the highest level in almost five years.

ETH Zurich’s KOF Leading Indicator unexpectedly increased to 106.7 from an upwardly revised 104.2 in July, according to a statement Friday. That’s the best reading since November 2021.

The improvement comes on the back of surprisingly strong growth data for the second quarter. According to a first estimate, Switzerland’s economy expanded five times more than expected. Final data are due next week.

KOF said that after recent increases, its barometer is “now noticeably above its medium-term average.”

“The outlook for the Swiss economy is positive,” it said.

Indicators for manufacturing, some services and foreign demand particularly drove the improved outlook, while those for private consumption are slightly under pressure.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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