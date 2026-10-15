Switzerland releases fuel reserves to ease shortage risks at Zurich airport

Federal Government approves withdrawals from the compulsory aviation fuel stockpile for Zurich Keystone-SDA

The Swiss federal government has authorised limited withdrawals from the compulsory aviation fuel reserves. This is to mitigate the risk of a shortage of aviation fuel at Zurich Airport.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Bund bewilligt Bezüge aus Flugpetrol-Pflichtlager für Zürich Original Read more: Bund bewilligt Bezüge aus Flugpetrol-Pflichtlager für Zürich

Русский ru Швейцария распечатала запасы авиационного топлива Read more: Швейцария распечатала запасы авиационного топлива

Up to 30,000 cubic metres of aviation fuel can be drawn down from this Thursday (October 15) up to and including November 1, 2026, according to the Federal Office for National Economic Supply. This released quantity corresponds to 6.5% of the current compulsory stockpile of aviation fuel, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

+ Why Switzerland’s fuel stockpiles are for Swiss use only

The reason for the bottleneck is disruptions and delays on the rail network, particularly on feeder lines from Germany. Due to low water levels on the Rhine, additional freight transport has already been diverted to the heavily congested rail lines, meaning that missed deliveries cannot be made up in time.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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