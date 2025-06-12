Swiss Senate approves financing of extra month pension payment

Council of States approves financing of the 13th AHV pension Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss Senate has voted in favour of using value added tax (VAT) and salary contributions to finance the additional 13th month pension payment.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Ständerat heisst Finanzierung der 13. AHV-Rente gut Original Read more: Ständerat heisst Finanzierung der 13. AHV-Rente gut

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Not only the financing of the additional month of the old-age and survivors’ (known as the AHV/AVS) pension was up for discussion, but also the abolition of the marriage penalty in the pension. In Switzerland, married couples receive a combined maximum pension, which is less than the total they could receive as unmarried individuals.

More

More Extra month of Swiss pension can be paid out from end of 2026 This content was published on The 13th monthly pension payment can be paid out from December 2026. However, it has not yet been decided how it will be financed. Read more: Extra month of Swiss pension can be paid out from end of 2026

The senate voted in favour on Thursday by 23 votes to 17 with one abstention. According to the decision, salary contributions to the pension are to be increased by 0.4 percentage points on January 1, 2028. If salary contributions to unemployment insurance were reduced by 0.2 percentage points at the same time, pension contributions for employers and employees could increase by 0.1 percentage points each.

At the same time, value added tax will be increased by up to one percentage point in two stages. The first increase of half a percentage point from 2028 will be used for the 13th month pension payment. The subsequent second increase will be used to finance the possible abolition or higher capping of pensions for married couples.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch