Swiss Senate approves financing of extra month pension payment

Not only the financing of the additional month of the old-age and survivors’ (known as the AHV/AVS) pension was up for discussion, but also the abolition of the marriage penalty in the pension. In Switzerland, married couples receive a combined maximum pension, which is less than the total they could receive as unmarried individuals.
Extra month of Swiss pension can be paid out from end of 2026
The 13th monthly pension payment can be paid out from December 2026. However, it has not yet been decided how it will be financed.
The senate voted in favour on Thursday by 23 votes to 17 with one abstention. According to the decision, salary contributions to the pension are to be increased by 0.4 percentage points on January 1, 2028. If salary contributions to unemployment insurance were reduced by 0.2 percentage points at the same time, pension contributions for employers and employees could increase by 0.1 percentage points each.
At the same time, value added tax will be increased by up to one percentage point in two stages. The first increase of half a percentage point from 2028 will be used for the 13th month pension payment. The subsequent second increase will be used to finance the possible abolition or higher capping of pensions for married couples.
