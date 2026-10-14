Switzerland plans tougher social media rules to protect youth

Federal Council seeks to strengthen youth protection in social media regulation Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government plans to present a bill youth protection on social media platforms and search engines in June 2027.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

On Wednesday, the government took note of the results of the consultation on the Act on Communication Platforms and Search Engines. Additional measures designed to protect young people are to be added to the preliminary draft. In addition, the reporting procedure is to be extended to cover all content suspected of being unlawful.

Specifically, this concerns the regulation of internet services provided by companies such as Google, Facebook and YouTube. According to the Federal Council, the public is increasingly turning to such platforms for information. As a result, these platforms are exerting a growing influence on public debate.

The new law is intended to strengthen users’ rights and oblige providers of platforms and search engines to ensure greater transparency.

Calls for better protection of minors

With the announced expansion of youth protection, the federal government is responding to demands from the Greens, who tabled motions on this issue in parliament. The aim is to enable minors to use the internet more safely by taking account of their right to participate in public discourse.

+ Too young to scroll? Rethinking consent in the digital age

The platforms and search engines concerned will be required to analyse the extent to which their services create or exacerbate risks for minors. Furthermore, they must take measures to reduce these risks, according to a statement released on Wednesday. In addition, large platforms are to be prohibited from displaying personalised advertising to minors.

Opposition to the bill

During the consultation period, which ran from October 2025 to February 2026, 214 responses were received, according to a report on the matter. A majority supported the Federal Council’s proposal.

Several political parties including the Centre Party, the Social Democratic party and the Greens support the proposal. Twenty-two cantons are also in favour.

The cantons of Schwyz and Thurgau, as well as some political parties including the right-wing Swiss People’s Party expressed their opposition. Reasons for the rejection include concerns regarding a potential threat to freedom of expression and freedom of information.

The Federal Council has now tasked the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (UVEK) with drafting a dispatch by the end of June 2027. Parliament will then have to decide on the proposed legislation.

Join the debate:

External Content

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories

Prefer Swissinfo on Google See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn more Close