Head of SECO to prepare Swiss government visit to US

Among other things, she will prepare a visit to Washington by Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, SECO said. To this end, Budliger Artieda will hold various talks at a technical level. She will remain in Washington until around Wednesday.
SECO confirmed corresponding information from the Sonntagsblick to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
The economics ministry and SECO are currently using all channels to make contact with the US authorities.
As a result of the tariff package announced on Wednesday, imports from all countries into the US are now subject to a flat tariff of 10%.
On April 9, US President Donald Trump intends to impose even higher tariffs on countries with which he believes the US has a particularly large trade deficit. Imports from Switzerland would be subject to duties of 31% and imports from EU countries would be subject to duties of 20%. Pre-existing duties on imports into the US will remain in place.
