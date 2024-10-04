A third of Swiss residents plan to change health insurers

This is according to a survey by the consulting firm Deloitte, which also shows that more and more people see a single health insurer as a solution to combat rising costs in the industry.
In detail, 51% of those insured with a maximum deductible of CHF2,500 are willing to switch, according to the survey. One in five would also be considering changing their insurance model or deductible.
Also according to the survey, 70% would favour a change in the system, particularly a shift towards a single health insurance fund. At the same time, 75% of respondents said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their health insurance.
With a single health insurance fund, respondents would hope for lower premiums. However, these are exaggerated expectations, according to the authors, since insurers’ administrative costs amount to an average of five percent of premiums.
Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac
