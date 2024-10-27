Swiss government faces criticism over inclusion of electronic media in radio-TV law
Changes to Switzerland's Federal Radio and Television Act (RTVA) have been well received in a consultation process. Local and regional radio and TV stations should receive more money from the national licence fee in the future.
Private radio and television stations are to receive 6-8% of the revenue from the licence fee instead of 4-6%. The package also includes support for training and further education institutions for media professionals as well as for news agencies such as Keystone-SDA and self-regulatory organisations such as the Press Council.
