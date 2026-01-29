The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

Swiss Watch Exports Return to Growth After US Eases Tariffs

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Swiss watch exports returned to growth after four months of declines as brands rushed to send inventory to the US after it eased tariffs.

Exports gained 3.3% in December from a year earlier, reaching 2.1 billion Swiss francs ($2.7 billion), the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said Thursday. The recovery brought total annual watch exports to 25.6 billion francs, a fall of 1.7% compared with 2024.

Manufacturers of watches, machines and precision instruments were among sectors hit hardest by the 39% US tariff on Switzerland — the highest rate among any developed country until it was reduced retroactively from November.

Still, the current 15% import levy is higher than the 2% faced by companies before President Donald Trump’s trade measures. Some industry leaders are hopeful for a further reduction.

The value of timepieces sent to the US, the industry’s biggest market, grew strongly, up 19.1% last month, following the tariff cut. Exports of gold and steel watches dominated in terms of materials, with demand holding up despite the raw materials’ soaring prices.

Read: Gold Tops $5,500 as Thin Liquidity Boosts Record-Breaking Rally

France also recorded strong gains — exports soared by more than 50% — while China and Hong Kong were still in negative territory.

Exports in watches priced between 200 and 500 francs saw particularly strong growth, the watch federation said.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR